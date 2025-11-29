VIDEO | UFC, NFL outcast Greg Hardy quits on stool in latest fight: ‘I’ve got asthma!’

Things continue to get worse for Greg Hardy.

Hardy was once a promising football player, but was kicked out of the NFL following a domestic violence scandal. He then tried to reinvent himself as a mixed martial artist. Despite some early success in the UFC, he was eventually exposed as a pretty mediocre fighter, and eventually parted ways with the promotion.

After that, the UFC and NFL outcast spent some time competing in boxing—both traditional and bareknuckle. He picked up a couple of wins to start, but after a hot-and-cold stretch, he ended up spending over two years on the shelf.

At 37, Hardy finally got back to the ring this week, taking on a guy named Evgeny Goncharov in an exhibition boxing match in Vologda, Russia. The fight ended in disaster for him, as he ended up quitting on his stool between rounds.

Greg Hardy quits on stool in Russian boxing match

Former UFC fighter and NFL Player Greg Hardy collapses into his corner and retires at the end of Round 3 of his exhibition bout with Evgeny Goncharov in Vologda, Russia, with the American seen asking his corner for an inhaler pic.twitter.com/qaZHJ6nlKc — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) November 28, 2025

Shortly after the fight was stopped, Hardy could be heard asking for his inhaler.

“I’ve got asthma,” he said.

Fight fans will remember a similar scene unfolding shortly after Hardy arrived in the UFC. After two straight knockout wins, he was matched up with Australia’s Ben Sosoli. The fight ultimately ended as No Contest, because Hardy used his inhaler between rounds—a violation of the athletic commission’s rules.

While the future definitely doesn’t look bright for the former football player’s combat sports career, he has not been without success overall. He picked up a couple decent wins in the UFC. During his time in the Octagon, he beat Juan Adams, Yorgan De Castro, and Maurice Greene.