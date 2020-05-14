Fan responds to Anthony Smith diss, sends Jon Jones packing on Twitter

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was watching tonight’s main event between Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith with keen interest.

‘Bones’ has defended his crown against both Smith and Teixeira in the past, but knew tonight’s winner would inch one step closer to a rematch.

While most fans and analysts predicted that ‘Lionheart’ would emerge victorious against the aging Brazilian, Glover Teixeira had other plans. The 40-year-old was able to batter Smith to a pulp in rounds three and four, much to the pleasure of Jon Jones.

Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

He followed that up with the following:

Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Despite being badly beaten and telling his corner that he had lost teeth after round four, Anthony Smith’s corner decided to send their fighter out again for the fifth and final round.

That decision resulted in a quick TKO finish from Glover Teixeira, who immediately began to batter Smith from the opening bell.

Following Smith’s devastating loss, Jon Jones continued to poke fun at ‘Lionheart’ on Twitter.

It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there. https://t.co/8LlrPgyHhf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Jon Jones then received a response from a fan who stated the following:

“It’s funny how you couldn’t finish him but a 40-year-old man could.”

‘Bones’ ultimately admitted defeat and vowed to retire from Twitter for the rest of the evening.

Lol you just shut me up for the night 🥺 https://t.co/uqCn5pwjoS — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Jon Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Due to the bout being closely contested, many fans expect an immediate rematch to come next. Even UFC President Dana White has stated his desire to book a rematch between Reyes and Jones next. However, ‘Bones’ would prefer to take on a new challenge in the form of Polish standout Jan Blachowicz. So it will be interesting to see what transpires next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 14, 2020