Gillian Robertson and Jamey-Lyn Horth bolster UFC Fight Night in December

By Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025
Gillian Robertson

A couple of Canadian combatants have been added to December’s UFC Fight Night offering as Gillian Robertson and Jamey-Lyn Horth have locked in their respective bouts to close out the year.

On December 13th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Robertson will clash with Iasmin Lucindo, with Jamey-Lyn Horth set to clash with Tereza Bleda. The news regarding these matchups were officially released by the promotion. The matchup for this UFC FN card that is set to close out the calendar year is headlined by a matchup between ranked flyweight contenders as Manel Kape and  Brandon Royval.

The Horth versus Bleda bout was supposed to take place earlier in the year, before Bleda withdrew from that planned June booking. Vanessa Demopoulos would replace Bleda in the Summer matchup, with Horth emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. Horth captured BFL and LFA championships before transitioning to the UFC, where she has since put together an octagon-specific ledger of 3-2.

For Bleda, she cut her teeth on the Oktagon MMA circuit before punching her ticket to the UFC on Contender Series. After dropping her main stage UFC debut to Natalia Silva, Bleda rebounded from her first overall pro MMA loss to beat Gabriella Fernandes. The Czech Republic native will return to the cage after close to two and a half years on the sidelines.

The re-booking of this bout will finally answer some questions regarding how this fight would have played out, and the Horth vs. Bleda booking will ideally reach a closure point before the year’s end here.

Where the Gillian Robertson vs. Iasmin Lucindo victor fits into the UFC’s strawweight rankings

The Gillian Robertson vs. Iasmin Lucindo clash is an intriguing one as it is a battle of ranked contenders at strawweight. The division seems a bit wide open right now in terms of potential title contenders for newly minted 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.

This clash with Robertson and Lucindo will pit the number ten-ranked strawweight versus the division’s number seven contender, respectively, with the victor being quite well-positioned in the divisional hierarchy heading into 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

