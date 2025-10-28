Melissa Croden thinks Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes “is for sure going to bring excitement and more attention to the division”

By Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025
Melissa Croden

Melissa Croden is a more recent addition to the UFC’s bantamweight division and is entering a more intriguing landscape at 135 pounds with the looming Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes bout firing many up. While there has not been a specifically outlined date or location, the promotion is clearly intrigued about booking a Harrison vs. Nunes championship clash. The excitement around that fight is seen as a much-needed shot in the arm for the women’s bantamweight division in the UFC overall.

When asked if she feels like there is a certain level of rejuvenation or excitement to the women’s bantamweight division with the Harrison vs. Nunes title fight acting as a lightning rod for that, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“Yeah, and I think that’s been about to boil over for a couple years now. It’s definitely needed some turnover and I think when Amanda retired, that’s when there was movement and I think she probably misses it. Like it’s hard to retire from a sport you are in love with.”

“So, for her to come back, I think is for sure going to bring excitement and more attention to the division itself. But yeah, like it’s hard to find bantamweights even to train with. Like we’re probably the hardest; of the few women that do this, it’s the hardest weight class to find quality training partners in.”

“So, when you do find them, it’s like [laughs] finding a unicorn. Yeah, I think you hit the nail on the head with that, for sure.”

Melissa Croden made her UFC debut this month and is booked again for November

Melissa Croden made her first walk into the UFC’s octagon on October 18th at UFC Vancouver and looks to immediately follow up on the success of her debut with that sophomore UFC trek next month. On November 8th, ‘Scare’ Croden will take on Luana Santos as the Canadian combatant replaces an injured Darya Zheleznyakova for this short-notice Santos bout.

That clash at 135 pounds is set to transpire at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also of note, Santos is the number fifteen-ranked contender at bantamweight. This gives Croden a unique chance to potentially become a ranked contender within a few weeks of debuting in the promotion.

