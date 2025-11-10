Merab Dvalishvili makes stunning admission ahead of UFC 323 title fight

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t expecting to score a finish over Petr Yan, but he knows what it would mean if he can get it.

Dvalishvili and Yan will collide a second time on Dec. 6. “The Machine” will put the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Yan in the co-main event of UFC 323. The rematch will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dvalishvili and Yan fought back in 2021, and it was “The Machine” who earned a unanimous decision victory. While the 135-pound champion has been attempting to go for finishes, he admitted to MMAJunkie that the task is difficult against someone like Yan.

“A finish would be good,” Dvalishvili said. “But we all know nobody was able to finish Petr Yan. He has some split (decision) losses before, and I think only unanimous decision loss against me. Otherwise, he only lost by decision – so he’s good. I’m just focusing on this fight: Get healthy, and win this fight. That’s all I want. But a finish would be sweet.”

If Dvalishvili is able to continue his dominance at bantamweight, the questions will continue to pile up on a potential move up to featherweight. Dvalishvili isn’t interested in that conversation at the moment.

“First, I want to clean out my division,” Dvalishvili said. “After, we can talk about move weight class or something like this. Me, right now, I want to take care of my business. I have my fourth fight this year against Petr Yan, former champion. I want to focus on Petr Yan. Then we will see who will be the next opponent in my weight class.”

Dvalishvili is fresh off a successful title defense over Cory Sandhagen in October. If he can defeat Yan before 2025 comes to a close, then he’ll set a new record for the most successful UFC title defenses in a single year.