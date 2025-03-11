Frank Mir vows to come back stronger after emergency spinal surgery
UFC legend Frank Mir has vowed to come back stronger following his recent emergency spinal surgery.
Throughout the course of his iconic career, Frank Mir has done some great things in the world of mixed martial arts. From pillar to post, he took on the best of the best – especially in the UFC. He was also a world champion, beating some pretty notable names along the way.
Nowadays, Mir is enjoying his retirement. He’s built his legacy, and it’s time for him to enjoy his post-fighting life.
Unfortunately, Mir has revealed on Instagram that he’s recently undergone some health difficulties.
Mir reveals big surgery
“I wanted to take a moment to update you on my health and share a bit about my recent journey. As many of you know, I’ve been dedicated to martial arts since I was just four years old. My love for hard training has driven me to push my limits as a professional athlete. However, this passion comes with its challenges.
“Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine. Although it was a tough decision, I’m happy to report that the surgery was a complete success!
“Now, I’m diving into rehabilitation and focusing on my recovery. This is just another challenge that I intend to overcome, and I’m committed to coming back stronger, both mentally and physically, than ever.
“Thank you all for your support during this time. Your encouragement means the world to me, and I can’t wait to share my progress with you.
“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!”
