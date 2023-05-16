search

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 123 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, Houston Alexander, Loopy Godinez, and Vanessa Demopoulos

By Cole Shelton - May 16, 2023

The 123rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 73 and BKFC 43 this weekend.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 123, UFC Vegas 73

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (2:42). Next, UFC lightweight Chase Hooper (16:03) comes on. BKFC fighter Houston Alexander (37:15) stops by. UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez (52:33) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos (1:02:09).

Diego Ferreira opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 73 fight against Michael Johnson. Diego talks about having two years off, the injuries he dealt with, and whether or not he thought he would ever fight again. The Brazilian also talks about his career and how much longer he wants to do this and what a win over Johnson does for him.

Chase Hooper comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 73 fight against Nick Fiore. Chase talks about why he is moving up to lightweight, changing his diet to add more strength, and what he learned from the last fight. He then talks about the style matchup against Fiore and what a win does for him at 155lbs and his goal this year.

Houston Alexander joins the show to preview his BKFC 43 main event against Jeremy Smith. Houston talks about fighting at 51-years-old and being 3-0 in BKFC and finding success. He then talks about what a win does for him, a potential title shot, and how much longer he wants to keep fighting for.

Loopy Godinez then stops by to preview her UFC Vegas 73 120lbs catchweight fight against Emily Ducote. Loopy talks about why she took this fight on short notice, her last win against Cynthia Calvillo, and what a win over Emily does for her. She also talks about her teammate Irene Aldana fighting Amanda Nunes for the belt next month.

Vanessa Demopoulos closes out the program to preview her UFC Vegas 73 fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Vanessa talks about getting the chance to face a veteran like Karolina and her changing gyms which kept her out of action for longer than she wanted.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

