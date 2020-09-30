Yorgan De Castro doesn’t expect Carlos Felipe fight to last long: “One of us will fall down”

Yorgan De Castro is looking to get back into the win column when he battles Carlos Felipe in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 4.

De Castro is coming off his first career loss back at UFC 249 where he suffered a decision loss to Greg Hardy. Since the fight, the 32-year-old has learned a ton about himself and how he needs to fight differently.

“It was a lack of experience. I thought I had the first round in the book but I didn’t change anything and kept throwing kicks with no setup and became predictable,” De Castro said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I learned a lot as I have to set up my kicks, follow them up. This is UFC, this is a different level. People forget I started my pro career in November of 2017 and I got into the UFC in a year and a half.”

Entering the fight against Felipe, many are expecting this to be a striking matchup. For Yorgan De Castro, he hopes that is how it plays out for as long as it lasts.

“I hope so. I’m not going to shoot, it is a waste of time if we take each other down. We will waste our energy in that instead of making it a striking matchup,” he explained. “I’m expecting him to come forward and throw punches and I will do the same until one of us falls down. One of us will fall down.”

Yorgan De Castro is also no stranger to landing the knockout punch. In his UFC debut, he had a highlight-reel walk-off KO over Justin Tafa. So, for the Cape Verde native, he is planning on getting another knockout victory.

“This is one of those fights that it is me or him going down. All my fights, I always fight big guys and I still put them down,” De Castro said. “I can knock him down and it is one of those fights I can get the KO.”

The 32-year-old also knows this fight is crucial to win to get back into the win column and start building momentum back up.

“To me, all the fights in the UFC are important. You have to win to make the double money and at any point, you can get cut. I have to win,” he concluded.

Do you think Yorgan De Castro will be able to KO Carlos Felipe?