UFC 249 Results: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro kicked off tonight’s UFC 249 main card pay-per-view from Jacksonville, Florida.

The former Dallas Cowboy, Hardy (5-2 MMA) enters tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov in his most recent effort. That setback snapped Hardy’s 3-fight unbeaten streak and sent the controversial fighter back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, Yorgan de Castro is eager to hand Hardy a second straight loss at tonight’s UFC 249 event. The undefeated contender series product currently sports a perfect record of 6-0.

Round one begins and Greg Hardy lands a low kick. De Castro with a huge left hand. He charges forward with a flurry. Hardy with a right hand. Yorgan lands a good inside low kick. He follows that up with a left hand. These are two fast heavyweights. De Castro with a combination that ends in a low kick. Hardy with a jab to the body and then a hook. A good low kick now from the former NFL star. De Castro answers with one of his own. Hardy attempts a high kick that is blocked. Yorgan de Castro with a nice combination. Greg Hardy with a hard low kick. He throws a jab and then another. De Castro with a good right hand and then a hard outside low kick. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Another hard low kick from Yorgan. Hardy with a good combination and then a front kick. Yorgan appears to have slowed down a bit. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Yorgan de Castro immediately lands a low kick to the injured limb of Greg Hardy. ‘The Prince of War’ with a jab and then a hook that misses. De Castro with another low kick. Hardy needs to avoid those. Yorgan with a low kick but this time Hardy checks it and it appears de Castro’s foot may be hurt. Greg Hardy with a good jab and then a outside low kick. He goes high with a head kick that misses the mark. Yorgan de Castro is not doing much in terms of striking here. Hardy remains busy. He lands another good outside low kick followed by a jab. Hardy with a hard low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this first UFC 249 main card bout begins and Greg Hardy charges forward with a right hand. Yorgan de Castro fires back with a flurry. Hardy bounces around and lands a hook. A big low kick lands for de Castro. He lands another. Hardy is looking to find a way inside. He lands a low kick of his own. Four minutes to go in the final round. Hardy with another heavy low kick. He follows that up with a jab. De Castro has once again stalled in terms of action. Hardy with a jab and then a low kick. Yorgan replies with an inside low kick. Three minutes to go now. Greg Hardy with a low kick. He misses with a jab and then with a right hand. He lands another low kick as de Castro circles. Hardy with a straight right up the middle. Yorgan de Castro trips and the former NFL pro begins raining down body shots from the top. He switches to kick as Yorgan lays on his back. Under two minutes remain here. Hardy decides to let de Castro back up. He proceeds to connect with a right hand. Hardy misses with a left hook. Thirty seconds to go now. Greg Hardy continues to push the pace.

Official UFC 249 Result: Greg Hardy def. Yorgan de Castro by decision (30-27 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020