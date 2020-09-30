Video | Logan Paul vows to “beat the sh*t” out of Dillon Danis “bloody” boxing match

YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul heard enough “sh*t talking” from Bellator star Dillon Danis, and is now vowing to punish his rival in the ring.

Paul and Danis have been swapping trash talk on social media and interviews for what seems like an eternity, and the YouTuber seems to be getting fed up.

Speaking on his podcast, Paul vowed to knock Danis out in a potential boxing match, and put a camera right in the Bellator star’s face as he comes to.

“When I box Dillon Danis, and I beat the sh*t out of him, and he’s still knocked out on the canvas while I’m giving my win speech, I’m going to grab the camera man who’s filming me when I give the victory speech, and I’m going to shove [the camera] in his knocked out, bloody face,” Paul said. “There’s a level of sh*t talking that, when you surpass [it], and it really gets personal and you’ve just said too much to too many people, I’m sorry. There’s no going back. This is combat sports.”

Logan Paul has recently been linked to a potential exhibition match with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., although the details of this polarizing contest are not clear. The YouTube star has boxed twice previously. His first contest was an amateur fight with fellow YouTuber KSI, which ended with a controversial draw. The pair later met in a rematch, this time a pro bout, which Paul lost via controversial decision.

Dillon Danis, on the other hand, is a decorated BJJ black belt, but entered the MMA limelight when he was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp to help the Irishman prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. He and McGregor have since developed a close bond, and train together regularly.

Outside of his work with McGregor, Danis is also in the early phases of his own MMA career, having gone 2-0 as a pro under the Bellator banner. He made his pro debut against Kyle Walker in 2018, winning with a first-round toe-hold, then won his sophomore bout, a 2019 fight with Max Humphrey, with a first-round armbar. He was expected to take on Kegan Gennrich at a Bellator show in January, but fell out of the fight with an injury.

Who do you think would win a boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?