Just Scrap Radio Ep. 12 with Irene Aldana, Brandon Royval, Yorgan De Castro & Casey Kenney

The 12th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 4.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and sixth-ranked bantamweight, Irene Aldana (2:01). Next, seventh-ranked flyweight, Brandon Royval (16:10) comes on. Heavyweight, Yorgan De Castro (31:10) joins the program. Finally, UFC bantamweight, Casey Kenney (44:25) closes out the program.

Irene Aldana opens up the show to preview her main event fight against Holly Holm. The Mexican discusses having COVID-19 and the symptoms she felt and how happy she is Holm agreed to delay the fight. Aldana then talks about what a win over Holm does for her and how she is closing in on a title shot with a win.

Brandon Royval then comes on just days after his massive UFC 253 win over Kai Kara-France. The flyweight talks about the crazy sequence to begin round two, being the first person since 2014 to finish Kara-France and getting another $50k bonus. Royval then discusses when he wants to return and who he wants to fight next.

Yorgan De Castro joins the program to preview his UFC Fight Island 4 co-main event against Carlos Felipe. De Castro talks about what he learned from his first career loss to Greg Hardy. The knockout artist expects this fight to end rather quickly and discusses fighting on Fight Island.

Casey Kenney then closes out the show previewing his scrap against Heili Alateng. The bantamweight discusses whether or not he was surprised this was his opponent given the momentum he has. Kenney also talks about being able to compete on the card with his teammate, Kyle Phillips, and where a win over Alateng puts him in the division.

Be sure to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

