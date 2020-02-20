UFC Auckland | Pro fighters make their picks for Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

In the main event of UFC Auckland, Paul Felder is heading to Dan Hooker’s backyard for a very intriguing lightweight scrap. Heading into the fight Felder is a +120 underdog while the Kiwi is a -150 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are split on this one but all agree it will be a fantastic fight.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker:

Leon Edwards, UFC welterweight: I think Dan Hooker will get it done. The gym he comes from with Israel and Volkanovski and the head coach Eugene is doing everything right so I think he’ll get it done.

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: It is a good one. It’s such a tough matchup and I can see it going both ways, honestly. I have to go with Paul Felder just because he is more consistent. Dan Hooker he is either hot or cold and can be on or off on certain nights. His loss to Barboza was crazy but then he looked so good against Iaquinta. At least with Felder you know what you are going to get so I think he will beat Dan Hooker.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I think Paul Felder will take it by decision. He’s so consistent and I think he will edge out a decision and hopefully, I can fight him after.

Sodiq Yusuff, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one. This is a very close fight. The way they both fight is so intriguing. Paul Felder is a spinning top and Dan Hooker is long and rangy. He fights at a certain tempo where if you are slow he gets really comfortable. Felder also sits back a lot and waits for you and then picks you apart. It is a tough fight. Man, I don’t even know who wins that one. You got me analyzing this but that is what is so great about our sport is that styles make fights and anyone can win on any day.

Jimmy Crute, UFC light heavyweight: Bro, that is such a good fight. I really like both guys, I’m going to root for Hooker because he is part of the region. But, man I really like Paul Felder and people think I have beef with Felder but I don’t. I have a lot of respect for him, I like both boys. I’m rooting for Hooker and I think he can get it done.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: You can only see that fight going one way with someone ending up in the hospital. Both guys are so stubborn and neither of them will take a back step. I know how much this means for Dan to headline a card in Auckland so he is going for the kill. He’s a killer, and I think Dan knocks out Felder brutally.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: That might kind of get wild. They are electrifying and hopefully, it goes the distance to see that for five rounds. I like Paul Felder to get it done though.

Fighters picking Paul Felder: Kevin Lee, Devin Clark, Diego Ferreira

Fighters picking Dan Hooker: Leon Edwards, Jimmy Crute, Kai Kara-France

No Pick: Sodiq Yusuff

Who do you see winning the UFC Auckland main event between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.