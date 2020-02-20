Myles Jury says Bellator 239 fight is ‘the most important’ of his career, plans on finishing Brandon Girtz

Myles Jury is set for his second Bellator fight in the co-main event of Bellator 239 when he battles Brandon Girtz.

In his promotional debut, he was the main event of Bellator 227 where he dropped a decision to Benson Henderson. Although he lost the fight, he was pleased with his performance.

“For me, it felt like another fight and another great opportunity to get in there and scrap with some of the best fighters in the world. I hit the ground running and had a good performance,” Jury said to BJPENN.com. “Whenever you fight someone like Benson, it can be tough because of the type of fighter he is. But, overall I feel like I did good. Looking back, I can be my worst critic but overall I did a great job. It could have definitely gone my way.”

Now, against Girtz, Jury is looking to get his first Bellator win and also looking to snap his three-fight losing streak. So, for those reasons, “Fury” says this is the most important fight of his career.

“This fight is the most important in my career. Each fight is important and this is a great opportunity,” he said. “I get to go out there against a tough fighter and when I go out there and have fun, that equals a great performance.”

Against Girtz, Myles Jury knows this style is something he has seen time and time before. He says Girtz is just a wrestler who can throw hard shots. But, the UFC veteran has a counter to that.

“I always come in shape. Be the one to push the pace and every one of my wins I have earned that win,” he explained. “I’ve always earned that right to have a great performance because I put the work and time in.”

If he can do that, Jury expects to get his hand raised and even finish Girtz.

“I feel great going into this fight. I think I can get a stoppage whether it be a knockout or submission,” he said. “Or, I think I can even win a decision. I believe I can win any way in this fight.”

Even though Jury is on a losing streak his confidence hasn’t wavered once. Instead, he only focuses on the fight at hand as if he were 0-0.

In the end, for Myles Jury, he hopes this is the beginning of a long winning streak that will also reward him with a title shot in Bellator.

“Ideally I just take it fight by fight. Just keeping doing what I love to do and put together good performances and one day get that title shot and win the belt,” he concluded.

Do you think Myles Jury will get his first Bellator win against Brandon Girtz at Bellator 239?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.