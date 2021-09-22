Dana White explains why Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 will now take place at 185lbs

UFC president Dana White explained why this weekend’s highly-anticipated Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight will now take place at 185lbs.

Diaz and Lawler will meet in a rematch 17 years after they first fought at UFC 47 in 2004, where Diaz scored a KO over a young Lawler. All these years later and these two are now set to rematch this Saturday night at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. Originally, the fight was set to take place in the welterweight division. But as we draw closer to the fight, Diaz now wants the fight to take place in the middleweight division. Remember, Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 against Anderson Silva and that fight was at middleweight. The last time that Diaz fought at welterweight was way back in 2013 and he apparently doesn’t want to cut weight again, according to UFC president Dana White when speaking to reporters this week.

White told the media following this week’s edition of the Contender Series that the Diaz vs. Lawler rematch has been changed to a middleweight bout after the Diaz camp requested it. White said that he plans on talking to Lawler about the situation this week once the former champ lands in Las Vegas, but it sounds like the fight is going to go ahead at 185 instead.

“Robbie Lawler texted me that he’ll hit me when he lands so Robbie wants to talk to me about this whole thing. This all happened when I was out of town this weekend. I know that the Diaz camp wants the fight at ’85,” White said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “He probably doesn’t want to make weight. Listen, every time you’re coming into a Diaz fight and we forget because we haven’t seen Nick in a few years.”

What do you think about Dana White making the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler fight at middleweight?