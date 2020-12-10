UFC 256 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Tony Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon against rising contender, Charles Oliveira. Heading into the fight, Ferguson is a -175 favorite while the Brazilian is a +145 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Ferguson gets it done but they aren’t counting out Oliveira.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: That will be a sick fight. I don’t know man, Tony Ferguson didn’t look too good last time out and he took a lot of damage. I think this is Oliveira’s time.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I really don’t know, but I think Oliveira will get it. He has been looked over for so long and he will prove he is the real deal.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is a good fight. I think Charles Oliveira can pull it off. He is dangerous everywhere and I wonder what Ferguson will look like after the last loss. I think Charles can take it to the ground and have success there and win by submission.

Khaos Williams, UFC welterweight: I like both of them, but I think Tony Ferguson can keep it standing and win the fight. But, Oliveira is so dangerous and can never be counted out. It is a 50-50 fight, but I’ll say Tony.

Brandon Moreno, UFC flyweight: Man it is a tough matchup and Oliveira looks impressive but I think Ferguson is better everywhere and will win.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Tony will win, he will keep it standing and outstrike Oliveira.

Peter Barrett, UFC featherweight: I think Ferguson. I believe he will come out guns swinging looking to put his name back on the wall after falling to Gaethje. This will be one of the most unpredictable and wildest Tony Ferguson’s we see.

Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I like Oliveira in that one.

Gillian Robertson, UFC flyweight: This is the people’s main event and I go back-and-forth. I’ll say Tony but I would not be surprised if Oliveira pulled it off.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: Ferguson is a monster and I think he will rebound nicely and win a decision. If he can keep it standing he’ll be able to win comfortably.

Fighters picking Tony Ferguson: Khaos Williams, Brandon Moreno, Marvin Vettori, Peter Barrett, Gillian Robertson, Parker Porter

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Diego Ferreira, Daniel Pineda

