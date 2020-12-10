Dustin Poirier in fantastic shape ahead of Conor McGregor fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier looks to be in fantastic shape ahead of his rematch with former two-division champ Conor McGregor.

Poirier will collide with McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. While Poirier is always in peak physical condition for his fights, this one seems to have him working particularly hard in the gym.

Poirier and McGregor first met in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout.

Since then, both men have gone on to achieve huge success at lightweight, where their rematch will occur. McGregor captured the division’s undisputed title in 2016 by knocking out Eddie Alvarez, while Poirier captured the division’s interim title with a 2019 decision win over Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier will enter the cage at UFC 257 having last fought in June, when he picked up a decision victory over Dan Hooker in a 2020 Fight of the Year Contender. That win separated him from a submission loss in a title fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. Prior to that loss to Nurmagomedov, he was riding wins over Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, will enter the cage with Poirier having not fought since January, 2019, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out in a title fight with Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Who do you think will win the upcoming rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?