Roxanne Modafferi is glad she isn’t having another rematch, expects to submit Viviane Araujo

Roxanne Modafferi is happy she gets to fight someone new.

Over her last several fights, she has rematched the likes of Andrea Lee, Sijara Eubanks, and Jennifer Maia. Now, at UFC Fight Island 8, she will fight Viviane Araujo for the first time, which Modafferi is very excited about.

Although Araujo is ranked below her, and someone many are high on, Modafferi is eager to share the Octagon with her.

“I fight whoever the UFC offers me but I’m just happy I’m not having another rematch. Like yes, it is somebody knew, I think I’ve had nine rematches,” Modafferi said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I didn’t even think about it until I fought Andrea Lee and it would be better if I fought somebody knew.”

Entering the fight, Modafferi has heard all the talk that she will lose to Araujo. However, Modafferi is consistently is the underdog and expects to pull off another upset win with a submission win over Araujo.

Modafferi enters UFC Fight Island 8 as a +270 underdog but is just happy her friends and family get to make money off her again.

“Wherever it goes I shall implement my gameplan,” Modafferi said. “I’ll hit her, knock her down and submit her. Bet on me and make some money.”

If Modafferi wins on Wednesday, it would be the first time she wins two fights in a row since 2017 when she beat Priscilla de Souza and Sarah D’Alelio. A win would also be a big one for the 36-year-old as she knows a win puts her in a good spot to fight someone higher ranked at flyweight.

“To the top, let’s go,” Roxanne Modafferi concluded.

