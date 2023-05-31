Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.

Matt Brown

Over the course of the last few weeks, one of the strangest rivalries in combat sports has been Conor McGregor vs Matt Brown. It all began when the two were discussing the knockout record in the UFC, which Matt Brown currently holds alongside Derrick Lewis. After McGregor said he wanted to claim it for himself, the two went back and forth with one another on social media.

RELATED: UFC VETERAN MATT BROWN SOUNDS OFF ON “COKED UP BUM” CONOR MCGREGOR: “ALL THAT MONEY DON’T MAKE YOU NOT A BUM”

It’s hardly surprising, given what we know about the Irishman’s ability to trash talk on Twitter. However, Brown was always going to come across as a strange target to choose.

Whatever the case may be, it’s heightened the interest in a fight between the two. Unfortunately, McGregor turned things a bit sour when he tweeted “Matt Brown, heroin addict” before deleting the message.

McGregor goes after Brown

Conor’s priority right now is obviously to take on Michael Chandler later this year. Still, there’s no denying that the idea of a grudge match with Matt Brown is intriguing. ‘The Immortal’ is still in great shape and as he proved in his last knockout win, the power is the last thing to go.

McGregor wants to be active and he wants to pursue challenges that mean something to him. Brown may not fall into that category, but we can almost guarantee he’s been thinking about it a bit more lately.

What do you think about the beef between Conor McGregor and Matt Brown? Is this an idea you’d be interested in seeing down the road? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Matt Brown UFC

