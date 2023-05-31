Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction
Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.
Over the course of the last few weeks, one of the strangest rivalries in combat sports has been Conor McGregor vs Matt Brown. It all began when the two were discussing the knockout record in the UFC, which Matt Brown currently holds alongside Derrick Lewis. After McGregor said he wanted to claim it for himself, the two went back and forth with one another on social media.
It’s hardly surprising, given what we know about the Irishman’s ability to trash talk on Twitter. However, Brown was always going to come across as a strange target to choose.
Whatever the case may be, it’s heightened the interest in a fight between the two. Unfortunately, McGregor turned things a bit sour when he tweeted “Matt Brown, heroin addict” before deleting the message.
Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Matt Brown in Latest Twitter Tirade: "Heroin Addict" 🤯https://t.co/IMcd6EwF7c pic.twitter.com/Ct063TyqF5
— Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) May 30, 2023
McGregor goes after Brown
Conor’s priority right now is obviously to take on Michael Chandler later this year. Still, there’s no denying that the idea of a grudge match with Matt Brown is intriguing. ‘The Immortal’ is still in great shape and as he proved in his last knockout win, the power is the last thing to go.
McGregor wants to be active and he wants to pursue challenges that mean something to him. Brown may not fall into that category, but we can almost guarantee he’s been thinking about it a bit more lately.
What do you think about the beef between Conor McGregor and Matt Brown? Is this an idea you’d be interested in seeing down the road? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
