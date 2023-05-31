Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction

Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.

Over the course of the last few weeks, one of the strangest rivalries in combat sports has been Conor McGregor vs Matt Brown. It all began when the two were discussing the knockout record in the UFC, which Matt Brown currently holds alongside Derrick Lewis. After McGregor said he wanted to claim it for himself, the two went back and forth with one another on social media.

RELATED: UFC VETERAN MATT BROWN SOUNDS OFF ON “COKED UP BUM” CONOR MCGREGOR: “ALL THAT MONEY DON’T MAKE YOU NOT A BUM”

It’s hardly surprising, given what we know about the Irishman’s ability to trash talk on Twitter. However, Brown was always going to come across as a strange target to choose.

Whatever the case may be, it’s heightened the interest in a fight between the two. Unfortunately, McGregor turned things a bit sour when he tweeted “Matt Brown, heroin addict” before deleting the message.