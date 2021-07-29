Sean Strickland fires back at critics after Orlando Sanchez incident: “People are f*cking dumb, dude”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland fired back at his critics after the Orlando Sanchez incident, saying that “people are f*cking dumb, dude.”

Strickland and Sanchez got involved in a viral incident last month after a video was released of Strickland hitting Sanchez after the BJJ ace tried to crank his arm. Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Strickland fired back at his critics following the viral incident.

“You know, I like Orlando, but if I knew it would go viral I would have kept on hitting him,” Strickland said. “People are f*cking dumb, dude, and this is just the stupidity of like Tyron Woodley vs. Logan Paul (actually Jake). A video goes viral of me because I hit a guy after the bell that tried to crank my arm? Have you ever been to a f*cking sparring session? Training camp I’ve knocked out like four people, I’ve broken multiple noses, I’ve dropped so many people

“The fact that you people care about such a small, little insignificant concept — it just goes to show how small and tiny your brains are,” Strickland continued. “And it insults me that I’m not intelligent enough to market off you guys and make money like Logan Paul does because the stupidity of you all, it’s there for the taking. I don’t know what I have to do to take your money besides acting like an idiot, and I’m willing to do that. That’s how I feel about that.”

Strickland returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when he takes on Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 33. With both men riding four-fight win streaks into the fight, this is a very pivotal moment in both fighters’ UFC careers, particularly Strickland, because a win over a big name like Hall could be exactly what he needs to become a bigger star.,

What do you think of the response Sean Strickland has to the Orlando Sanchez viral video?