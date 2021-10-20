Sean Strickland credits “white trash f*ck” Conor McGregor for reaching the “pinnacle of success” in MMA

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland credited “white trash f*ck” Conor McGregor for reaching the “pinnacle of success” in MMA.

McGregor got into another incident this past weekend after allegedly punching and breaking the nose of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. It is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into trouble with the law, and it likely won’t be the last. When speaking to host Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Strickland was asked his thoughts on the whole situation with McGregor. As far as Strickland goes, McGregor is everything that a successful MMA fighter could be, but he is still a “white trash f*ck.”

“I just heard you talking about McGregor man. McGregor is the f**king like pinnacle of success and I’ll tell you why dude. We’re all just f**king dog and someone has our leash. You know, Dana is a dog with somebody, somebody is holding his leash. I’m a dog with Dana and he’s holding my leash. The moment you become McGregor dude, nobody has your f**king leash anymore and that’s like the f**king pinnacle of success and you can do whatever the f**k you want. Yeah but the end of the day, don’t forget that McGregor is like a white trash f**k who came in the money,” Strickland said (via SportsKeeda).

Strickland is no stranger to sharing his opinion about things, so these comments about McGregor should not come as a big surprise given that “Tarzan” has no filter. Still, they are interesting comments from a fellow UFC fighter. While Strickland still has his issues with McGregor, he obviously sees how successful that he’s been, and as far as Strickland goes, he has reached the pinnacle of the sport where no one can tell him what to do next.

