Sean Woodson wants people to ‘put some respect on my name’ after he finishes Collin Anglin at UFC Vegas 42

Sean Woodson is tired of decisions and is looking to start finishing his fights.

Woodson is coming off a split decision win over Youssef Zalal and will return on Saturday at UFC Vegas 42 against Collin Anglin. When Woodson first got the matchup he didn’t know much about his opponent but after studying him, he is excited about the scrap.

“I didn’t know much about him before but I do now. He was on the Contender Series, I’m familiar with his camp in Factory X as I went up against them last time,” Woodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m pretty familiar with him now, he has a wrestling background but likes to stand and bang. He’s tough as nails and will keep coming and push the pace. It’s a matchup I’m really excited for.”

Against Anglin, Woodson is excited for the matchup due to the fact he expects Anglin to want to grapple which is excited about. He knows he’s a better grappler than many think so he wants to show that off and prove a lot of the doubters wrong.

“This is the perfect fight for me to showcase all my skills. I’m not happy with my last performance but this is the fight that I can showcase what I can do,” Woodson said. “Everyone knows I’m a striker and can box really well, but in this fight, I’ll be able to show everything. We will mix it up everywhere, I’ll show off my grappling and wrestling. As I said, this guy is tough, so I don’t think I’ll be able to put him away with one shot. I’ll surprise a lot of people.”

Even though Sean Woodson knows Collin Anglin is tough and durable he does still expect to get the stoppage win. He doesn’t want to be known as a decision fighter and plans to make this the first of a long winning streak that is filled with stoppage wins.

“This fight, I’m tired of decisions. The last one was too close to comfort, so I’m coming to finish this one,” Woodson said.

Should Woodson get his hand raised, he hopes people start to put some respect on his name. He also hopes he gets a well-known name next time out.

“I know it won’t get me ranked or anything but it will put some respect on my name. This fight in general I will be able to showcase the fighter that I am,” Woodson concluded.

