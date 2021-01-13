Firas Zahabi shares a bold prediction for McGregor vs Poirier 2 at UFC 257

Firas Zahabi expects Conor McGregor to KO Dustin Poirier again.

In the main event of UFC 257, McGregor is set to return to the Octagon against Poirier in a very intriguing bout. The first time they met, they fought at featherweight, and the Irishman won by first-round knockout.

This time, however, many believe the fight is closer. First off, the fight is at lightweight, and Poirier has been much more active. For Zahabi, he believes McGregor wins but is not counting out Poirier.

“I’m not saying Dustin has no chance to win,” Zahabi said on his podcast (via Lowkick MMA). “I’m giving it 60-40 in McGregor’s favor. I don’t usually go 60-40, especially at this level. Two elite guys who were world champions. They both have ways to win, they’re both super seasoned, super experienced, super dangerous, they’re both finishers.

“Why am I being so generous? Well, I think this has a lot to do with styles. Conor McGregor is the best counter-puncher in UFC history. There’s never been a counter-puncher like him in MMA. Dustin Poirier‘s number one weapon is boxing so he’s kind of feeding the McGregor machine — exactly what Conor wants. But because he’s primarily a puncher, and he’s a very good puncher, he’s just not a puncher at the level of a McGregor. McGregor has reached, in my opinion, the highest level of MMA so far.”

Ultimately, Firas Zahabi believes Dustin Poirier certainly can win the fight using his heart and bringing the scrap into the later rounds. However, the TriStar coach believes Conor will KO Dustin within two rounds on January 23.

“I don’t think it will go that far,” Zahabi added. “I think McGregor is going to get his job done in the first two rounds.”

UFC 257 goes down from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

