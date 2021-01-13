Manny Pacquiao wants to box Conor McGregor: “I want to experience fighting an MMA fighter”

Manny Pacquiao is looking to box Conor McGregor in the very near future.

Ever since McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather, there have always been talks about the Irishman boxing Pacquiao. However, there hasn’t been much talk of it since, but according to the boxer, he wants to compete against McGregor.

“They’re my options, but right now I want to experience fighting an MMA fighter,” Pacquiao told Business Mirror, referring to McGregor. “I will also donate a big portion of my income to Filipino COVID-19 victims.”

It is no interesting to hear that Manny Pacquiao wants to box Conor McGregor. As mentioned, it has been rumored before, however, Pacquiao’s coach wasn’t too keen on having his pupil box the Irishman.

“Why even make that guy rich? And it won’t do absolutely nothing for Pacquiao as far as his legacy [is concerned],” Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said to The Manilla Times. “Remember, this is just my opinion. Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing,” Fortune told The Manila Times in an overseas call on Sunday, adding that it would be very unfair to Pacquiao’s fans for him to fight McGregor. Why destroy your legacy for a bum like McGregor? Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside the three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing.”

Manny Pacquiao is riding a three-fight winning streak but has not boxed since he beat Keith Thurman in July of 2019. In his career, he holds notable wins over Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 257 when he battles Dustin Poirier. If he gets past “The Diamond” perhaps he does go and box Pacquiao.

