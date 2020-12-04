Gina Mazany in no rush to move up flyweight ranks after TKO win over Rachael Ostovich

Gina Mazany is back in the win column.

At UFC Vegas 15, Mazany dropped down to flyweight to battle Rachael Ostovich. In the lead-up to the fight, Mazany was unsure how she would feel at 125-pounds but says it was the easiest weight cut of her career and it showed as she TKO’d Ostovich in the third.

Although Mazany got the win it was a huge sigh of relief to get back into the win column.

“I was surprised at how tough she was. I hit her a lot and not just on the feet but the ground and pound and she kept on getting up. People forget it takes two to tango as if she wasn’t so durable then I wouldn’t have looked so good,” Mazany said to BJPENN.com. “If she would have folded it wouldn’t have been almost 15 minutes of me beating her up. But, when I landed that kick I knew the fight was over.

“Once the dust settled, it was so surreal. I have watched the fight like five times now and I’m breaking it down,” Mazany concluded. “I did do a lot of good things but there are some things I want to improve on. It was pretty amazing, a great feeling.”

Now that Gina Mazany is back in the win column she isn’t looking to rush anything. She knows she could get a top-15 opponent at flyweight but would rather build herself up in the division.

“I started out my UFC career at 135 pretty tough. My debut was against Sara McMann who was ranked seventh. I think I am at a point that I will listen to my manager and coach but I think it would be smart to fight some girls outside the rankings and build myself up,” Mazany concluded. “Just get a winning streak going and then go at these ranked girls. Not saying I can’t compete against them now but I want to be smarter about my career.”

Who do you think Gina Mazany should fight next?