UFC 248: ‘Romero vs Adesanya’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas this evening for UFC 248, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by a middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya (18-0 MMA), will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he takes on the “boogeyman” of the 185lbs division in Romero this evening.

Israel Adesanya captured the promotions undisputed middleweight title at UFC 243 in October, defeating former champion Robert Whittaker by way of TKO.

‘Stylebender’ now meets Yoel Romero, who will enter tonight’s UFC 248 main event looking to rebound after suffering back-to-back decision losses to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Despite the recent setbacks, the Cuban standout is still considered to be at the very top of the middleweight division. ‘The Soldier of God’ has scored knockout victories over notables Luke Rockhold, Tim Kennedy, Lyoto Machida, Derek Brunson and Chris Weidman during his time with the promotion.

In the co-main event of UFC 248, strawweight champion Weili Zhang will be looking to score her first successful title defense when she squares off with former division Queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang captured the promotions 115lbs title this past summer, when she needed less than a minute to dispose of former title holder Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her most recent effort. That victory got the Polish star back in to the win column, as she had previously been defeated by Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the promotions flyweight title.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 248 Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 248 Main Card (10pm Est on PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

UFC 248 Prelims (8pm Est on ESPN+)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen – Madsen def. Hubbard by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Viera def. Safarov via submission (arm triangle) at 2:57 of Round 1

There's the tap! 😤 🇧🇷 Rodolfo Vieira getting it done in ONE. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/o2hqnTdRo6 — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn – Meerschaert def. Winn via submission (RNC) at 2:13 of Round 3

WOW! It ain't over till it's over! 👏@The_Real_GM3 with a HUGE R3 to sink in the RNC for the victory! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/AHfPC402Of — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

UFC 248 Early Prelims (7pm Est on ESPN+)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire – Cancelled

Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze – Chikadze def. Emmers via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti – Batgeral def. Cannetti via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of Round 1

ONE PUNCH POWER! 👊 Danaa Batgerel kicking off #UFC248 in STYLE! 👏 📺 Watch LIVE on @UFCFightPass NOW! pic.twitter.com/pRHAEhrmaQ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020