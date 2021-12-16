Colby Covington takes aim at Dustin Poirier and his family: “Your wife is a hoe and you’re a piece of sh*t father”

Colby Covington clearly wants a chance to get his hands on former teammate Dustin Poirier as he is now targeting the Louisiana natives family.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) suffered a third round submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) last weekend in Las Vegas (see that here).

The result did not come as a surprise to Colby Covington, as he had previously shared the following prediction for Poirier vs Oliveira:

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. We’ve got UFC 269 tonight, headlined by my good buddy, Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier and that Mr. Ed looking Brazilian jabroni, Charles Oliveira.”

Colby Covington continued:

“This line is inflated, just like Dustin’s ego. Oliveira’s gonna look like a D1 All-American out there. Dustin’s getting taken down, and then he’s gonna be forced to move up to my division. Take that Oliveira money line and make your bank account great again.”

With Dustin Poirier’s lightweight career now in limbo, ‘Chaos’ is doing his best to persuade ‘The Diamond’ to move up a weight class and fight some “real men” at 170 lbs.

After getting nothing but radio silence following his initial callout, Colby Covington went back to the drawing board and decided to attempt to set a fire under Dustin by insulting his family.

“It’s so personal, this isn’t about the rankings. He’s number one at lightweight, I’m number one at welterweight, but to be honest Schmo, we weigh the exact same weight. He probably weighs five or 10 pounds more than me. We used to step on the scale every day and Dustin was like 185, 190. I’m about 182, 185 max. It’s not like I’m picking on a guy in a different weight class.”

Colby Covington continued (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’m picking on a guy that said it’s ‘on sight’ in the media. He said when I see Colby, it’s ‘on sight.’ I wanna keep these guys held accountable for their street cred. They’re talking all this sh*t in the media but when it’s time to do business and get in the cage and actually fight, they’re nowhere to be found. So Dustin, you’re a f***ing coward, your wife is a hoe and she has fake t**s on her chest, and you’re a piece of sh*t father!”

