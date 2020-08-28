Bruce Buffer reveals the UFC fight he is most looking forward to this year

The fourth quarter of 2020 appears to be a good one for the UFC and Bruce Buffer has his eye on one fight.

The promotion will see massive fights like Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, and possible title defenses of Kamaru Usman and Petr Yan.

It makes the end of the year very exciting for MMA fans and for Bruce Buffer, there is one fight he is very interested in watching. That is the main event of UFC 253 where the middleweight title is on the line as Israel Adesanya battles Paulo Costa.

“Listen, who doesn’t want to see Gaethje fight, and who doesn’t want him to see him fight Nurmagomedov? We all do. But, Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya, the build-up to this fight, they hate each other, it is not fabricated to sell it,” Bruce Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Everything leading up to this fight is exciting and both individuals are very dynamic and they have the it factor. So much to look forward to, but the Paulo Costa-Israel Adesanya fight, yeah that will be off the hook.”

Although the UFC has always booked the best and biggest fights possible, Buffer believes one fight got away. He says if he was the matchmaker of the UFC, the fight he would’ve booked is Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva.

“They don’t have to do any fight. But, a fight I always wanted to see is Anderson vs. GSP,” he explained. “Georges, we would all like to see him fight and I have no doubt he would fight again. It is another great thing to look forward to.”

Regardless, the end of 2020 is looking like stacked for the UFC and Bruce Buffer is looking forward to introducing the fighters and being able to watch the middleweight title fight.

Do you agree with Bruce Buffer that Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa is the most anticipated fight this year?