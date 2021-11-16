Max Holloway praises Yair Rodriguez following war at UFC Vegas 42: “Looking forward to your championship reign one day”

Max Holloway praised Yair Rodriguez following war at UFC Vegas 42, saying that he’s “looking forward to your championship reign one day.”

Holloway and Rodriguez went toe-to-toe for five rounds in an all-out war that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 card. It was one of the best fights of the year, but at the end of the five rounds, Holloway was the winner via unanimous decision. However, it was one of those fights where the stock of both men went up. For Holloway, it could be the win that earns him another title shot at 145lbs, while for Rodriguez this performance should be enough to keep him ranked in the top-five at 145lbs. Overall, it was just an amazing fight.

Taking to his social media following their “Fight of the Year” contender, Holloway praised Rodriguez in his loss, suggesting that one day, Rodriguez will also be a UFC champion.

Toughest sport in the world. But for some of us what happens in the Octagon is the easier parts of life. Yair is one of those fighters. pic.twitter.com/HXgkaagYMT — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 15, 2021

If you want to understand how Yair does his ninja stuff, look at his team. If you want to understand why, look at his family and the sacrifices they've made together to make it to the Octagon. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 15, 2021

Shout outs to Parral, Chihuahua. Love you, brother. Looking forward to your championship reign some day. We should be amigos, probably pic.twitter.com/WLoHlgNY2A — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 15, 2021

This is obviously an incredible show of sportsmanship and respect between the two fighters, who are both some of the best mixed martial artists in the UFC. Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion and he could win back the belt in the future, while Rodriguez will likely continue to be one of the best fighters on the roster at 145lbs.

