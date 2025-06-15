Pros react after Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt at UFC Atlanta

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta main card lineup featured a men’s bantamweight bout between former division champion Cody Garbrandt and Raoni Barcelos.

Cody Garbrandt (14-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April of 2024. That setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘No Love’, who had previously earned Octagon wins over Brian Kelleher (KO) and Trevin Jones (Decision).

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos (20-5 MMA) entered this evening’s bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning impressive wins over Payton Talbott and Cristian Quiñonez in his most previous efforts. The 38-year-old Brazilian had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Tonight’s ‘Garbrandt vs. Barcelos’ bout resulted in a back and forth affair. Cody Garbrandt got off to a strong start in the opening round, scoring a knockdown with his quick hands and solid foot movement. However, Raoni Barcelos recovered well and proceeded to force the action in both rounds two and three, this while landing the better volume and scoring a timely takedown. After 15-minutes of action, Raoni was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Raoni Barcelos def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garbrandt vs. Barcelos’ below:

Garbrant will want to let speedy boxing combos go and not get stuck on the back foot too much. Barcelos will definitely look to challenge the wrestling defense of Cody and will want to controle the center of octagon. .

Fun matchup for 135lbs! #UFCAtlanta — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) June 15, 2025

I think this fight will tell us exactly where Cody Garbrandt is at right now. Prior to the win against Talbott, Barcelos hadn't had a quality win in a minute. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 15, 2025

Good first round for Cody. Hands look fast, takedown defense is crisp. I hope he can keep it up #UFCAtlanta — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 15, 2025

a Barcelos round IMO. 1-1 going into 3rd. Either mans fight at this point. #UFCAtlanta — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 15, 2025

I have it 29-28 Barcelos Comes down to how the third was scored, but I'd be surprised if it went Cody's way — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 15, 2025

Who would you like to see Raoni Barcelos fight next following his decision victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening in Georgia?