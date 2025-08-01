Bruce Buffer reveals positive update on his UFC future
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has revealed how long he plans on staying as the voice of the promotion.
For the longest time now, Bruce Buffer has been the main man in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is the voice of the company and, in many ways, the voice of the sport, perhaps alongside Joe Rogan. He is an ever-present member of the roster and whenever he yells out “it’s time”, you know that a major main event is about to take place.
Of course, given that he’s now 68 years of age, many have questioned how much longer Buffer can continue to operate for at the highest level. His half-brother Michael, famously, is still going strong at 80, and it’s entirely possible that the same will be applied to Bruce. In equal measure, you’d have to think some new faces (or voices) will emerge in that time too.
In a recent interview, Buffer was more than happy to talk about his future, especially when asked about the possibility of him announcing at UFC 400.
Buffer looks ahead to the future
“Yeah, I plan to [be around for UFC 400]. That’s the goal.“
Absolutely, no question. I’ve got to figure that would be another eight years or so. That’s my plan. Everybody’s replaceable. Just know, put it on my tombstone, I always just try to do the best job I could.”
It’s hard to imagine a world without Bruce announcing for the UFC. Hopefully, he gets to UFC 400, and perhaps even beyond that.
How much longer do you believe we will see Bruce Buffer continue to announce for the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Do you have a favorite memory of his work in the promotion? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
