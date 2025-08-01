Bruce Buffer reveals positive update on his UFC future

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has revealed how long he plans on staying as the voice of the promotion.

For the longest time now, Bruce Buffer has been the main man in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is the voice of the company and, in many ways, the voice of the sport, perhaps alongside Joe Rogan. He is an ever-present member of the roster and whenever he yells out “it’s time”, you know that a major main event is about to take place.

Of course, given that he’s now 68 years of age, many have questioned how much longer Buffer can continue to operate for at the highest level. His half-brother Michael, famously, is still going strong at 80, and it’s entirely possible that the same will be applied to Bruce. In equal measure, you’d have to think some new faces (or voices) will emerge in that time too.

In a recent interview, Buffer was more than happy to talk about his future, especially when asked about the possibility of him announcing at UFC 400.