Dustin Poirier responds to fan asking if he misses fighting following retirement

By Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has revealed whether or not he misses fighting after his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier made the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his home state of Louisiana. He went out there and put on a really fun fight against long-time rival Max Holloway, and while he didn’t pick up the victory, he certainly proved that he can still compete at the elite level. Alas, despite that, ‘The Diamond’ still made the difficult decision to hang up his gloves and ride off into the sunset.

Ever since then, Poirier has spent a lot of time simply enjoying retirement with his family. He more than likely has secured his financial future ten times over and as a result, he can focus on other passions of his as he prepares for the next phase of his life.

In a recent tweet, however, Poirier admitted that he still misses the thrill that comes from competitive fighting.

 

Poirier admits that he misses fighting

Fan: “My man how are you, I wanna know do you miss fighting?”

DP: “I’m good, of course I do.”

Dustin has nothing left to prove in the fight game and if anything, we’re excited to see what he does away from the cage. Whether it be commentary, analyst work or something entirely unrelated to mixed martial arts, it’s bound to be great.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Dustin Poirier? Do you believe there is any chance that he will return for one more fight and if so, who would you like to see it come against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier UFC

