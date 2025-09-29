Hu Yong and Sanzhar Zakirov exchange heated words before potential ONE Flyweight MMA World Title eliminator

Hu Yong promises to end Sanzhar Zakirov’s perfect record with devastating knockout power. The Chinese striker dismisses the undefeated Uzbek contender as lacking the tools necessary to survive elite competition.

He faces Zakirov in a pivotal flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The #5-ranked “Wolf Warrior” enters this possible title eliminator against the #4-ranked “Tornado” carrying momentum from his recent knockout victories.

Verbal warfare precedes their highly anticipated collision inside Lumpinee Stadium. Both fighters have exchanged harsh assessments of each other’s abilities while expressing supreme confidence in their own paths.

Hu’s promotional record of 8-2 includes spectacular finishes that established him as one of the division’s most feared knockout artists. His devastating left hook finish of Eko Roni Saputra showcased the explosive power that makes him so dangerous against any opponent.

The Fighting Bros Club representative believes Zakirov’s unbeaten streak exists only because he hasn’t faced truly elite competition yet. Hu sees glaring weaknesses in his opponent’s power punching that he plans to exploit.

His ultimate goal remains earning another crack at champion Yuya Wakamatsu after their closely contested previous encounter. Victory over the undefeated contender would position him perfectly for that rematch opportunity.

“His undefeated record stems from not having faced me yet. He poses no threat to me—only an opportunity for me to prove my strength,” he said.

“His exploitable weakness is a lack of significant power — he doesn’t possess heavy punching force.”

Sanzhar Zakirov dismisses Hu Yong as predictable veteran

Sanzhar Zakirov enters this crucial matchup carrying the supreme confidence that comes with never tasting defeat. The 22-year-old phenom compiled a perfect 15-0 professional record while showcasing technical evolution across multiple divisions.

His rapid ascension through ONE Championship’s ranks included six consecutive victories spanning strawweight and flyweight competition. The Khaturaev Team representative believes his opponent represents a predictable challenge despite his knockout reputation.

Zakirov studied extensive fight footage and claims to have identified critical weaknesses in Hu’s game. The Uzbek sensation views his veteran opponent as one-dimensional with limited tactical growth throughout his career.

His wrestling arsenal forged in Central Asian mountains provides the foundation for his championship aspirations. The undefeated striker believes his grappling superiority will prove decisive when they finally collide.

“I watched all his fights, he has nothing to surprise me with. His punches [are] not bad, good takedown defense, but I am better both in striking and grappling,” he said.

“[He has] weak fight IQ, and has nothing new for a long time. I think it won’t be difficult to outplay him.”