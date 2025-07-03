Chael Sonnen argues Ilia Topuria should already have 3 UFC belts

If you ask Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria should already have three UFC titles—not two.

Topuria is undefeated at 17-0. His last three wins have been particularly impressive. First, he knocked out featherweight legend Alexander Volkanovski to claim that division’s title. Then he defended the featherweight belt with a knockout o another legend in Max Holloway—who had never been stopped with strikes before. He then vacated the featherweight belt, and moved up to lightweight, where he knocked out a third legend in Charles Oliveira to claim the division’s vacant title.

Having knocked out Oliveira, Topuria is now a two-division champion. However, Sonnen believes that tally is off.

The former UFC title challenger, now one of the sport’s top analysts, believes Topuria should also have the novelty “BMF” title. After all, Holloway technically held that title when Topuria knocked him out. Holloway will also defend that belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 later this month.