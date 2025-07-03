Chael Sonnen argues Ilia Topuria should already have 3 UFC belts

By BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

If you ask Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria should already have three UFC titles—not two.

Ilia Topuria, UFC

Topuria is undefeated at 17-0. His last three wins have been particularly impressive. First, he knocked out featherweight legend Alexander Volkanovski to claim that division’s title. Then he defended the featherweight belt with a knockout o another legend in Max Holloway—who had never been stopped with strikes before. He then vacated the featherweight belt, and moved up to lightweight, where he knocked out a third legend in Charles Oliveira to claim the division’s vacant title.

Having knocked out Oliveira, Topuria is now a two-division champion. However, Sonnen believes that tally is off.

The former UFC title challenger, now one of the sport’s top analysts, believes Topuria should also have the novelty “BMF” title. After all, Holloway technically held that title when Topuria knocked him out. Holloway will also defend that belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 later this month.

Sonnen: Ilia Topuria should have third UFC title

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cage Culture (@cageculture)

“There was a mistake made,” Sonnen said on his podcast with Daniel Cormier. “The mistake was made to put Ilia in there with the reigning BMF champ and not to put up the belt. That son of a b*tch [Topuria] should have three belts right now, and we’re having a totally different talk if he does.

“The marketing and the posters [for UFC 317] are totally different, but we’ve got to follow it to the T. The belt’s either up it’s or it’s not,” he added. “Everybody likes Max and respects Max and we know great how is. There’s more to it. He was the reigning BMF champion. Ilia Topuria should have two over the shoulder and one on the waist, and I really think that was an error. I’m glad that error wasn’t made when Max next fights. I’m glad they’re making him put the belt up [at UFC 318]. If you got a belt, it’s got to be on the line.”

Do you think Ilia Topuria should have won the BMF belt when he beat Max Holloway?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria UFC

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria calls Paddy Pimblett one of the "easiest fights" at lightweight: "I could choose the way I finish him"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: "I won that fight"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he did more than enough to beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Colby Covington, UFC
UFC

Colby Covington names ideal opponent for next UFC bout: I want 'Hall-of-Famer type fights'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Colby Covington only wants the biggest names possible in the UFC from here.

Bo Nickal, UFC, MMA
UFC

Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Bo Nickal is shifting gears after his first UFC loss.

Renato Moicano, UFC 317
UFC

Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: 'I need to get better'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Renato Moicano knows he needs to get better after his UFC 317 loss to Beneil Dariush.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan sends a message to Ilia Topuria: "See you soon"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025
Conor McGregor vs. Diego Brandao
Diego Brandao

Former Conor McGregor opponent possibly returning to UFC: 'They know who I am'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

A former Conor McGregor foe believes he will be making his way back to the UFC.

Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Top UFC contender blames Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria's staredown with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

One top-ranked UFC lightweight has pinned blame on Joe Rogan for the staredown between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett.

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has already surpassed Conor McGregor, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Ilia Topuria’s run has surpassed Conor McGregor’s.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett blasts 'stupid' Charles Oliveira for UFC 317 game plan against Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Paddy Pimblett had a harsh assessment of Charles Oliveira’s knockout loss against Ilia Topuria.