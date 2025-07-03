Chael Sonnen argues Ilia Topuria should already have 3 UFC belts
If you ask Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria should already have three UFC titles—not two.
Topuria is undefeated at 17-0. His last three wins have been particularly impressive. First, he knocked out featherweight legend Alexander Volkanovski to claim that division’s title. Then he defended the featherweight belt with a knockout o another legend in Max Holloway—who had never been stopped with strikes before. He then vacated the featherweight belt, and moved up to lightweight, where he knocked out a third legend in Charles Oliveira to claim the division’s vacant title.
Having knocked out Oliveira, Topuria is now a two-division champion. However, Sonnen believes that tally is off.
The former UFC title challenger, now one of the sport’s top analysts, believes Topuria should also have the novelty “BMF” title. After all, Holloway technically held that title when Topuria knocked him out. Holloway will also defend that belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 later this month.
Sonnen: Ilia Topuria should have third UFC title
“There was a mistake made,” Sonnen said on his podcast with Daniel Cormier. “The mistake was made to put Ilia in there with the reigning BMF champ and not to put up the belt. That son of a b*tch [Topuria] should have three belts right now, and we’re having a totally different talk if he does.
“The marketing and the posters [for UFC 317] are totally different, but we’ve got to follow it to the T. The belt’s either up it’s or it’s not,” he added. “Everybody likes Max and respects Max and we know great how is. There’s more to it. He was the reigning BMF champion. Ilia Topuria should have two over the shoulder and one on the waist, and I really think that was an error. I’m glad that error wasn’t made when Max next fights. I’m glad they’re making him put the belt up [at UFC 318]. If you got a belt, it’s got to be on the line.”
Do you think Ilia Topuria should have won the BMF belt when he beat Max Holloway?
