Dustin Poirier has high expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway: “I want a war”
Dustin Poirier is looking to get into one more firefight before his career is up.
Poirier is set for his retirement fight in the main event of UFC 318 as he takes on Max Holloway for the BMF belt. It’s a highly anticipated bout as Poirier is looking to end his career on a high note as the BMF champ. But, he also gets the chance to retire in his home state of Louisiana.
Not only does Poirier just want to win, but he says he’s looking for a fun fight as he wants a war in the trilogy bout with Holloway.
“Every tear, every drop of blood, every drop of sweat was worth it. If I could go back to when I was 17 years old, I would do it again. I want this to be the best fight; it’s my last one,” Poirier said on UFC 318 Countdown. “I’m trying to be in the moment and make the most out of the last ride. I want a war like this is going to be. A Fight of the Night type of fight. At UFC 318, New Orleans, Louisiana, I will beat Max Holloway and be the BMF champion.”
With the way Poirier and Holloway fight, the trilogy likely will be exciting for however long it lasts. Especially given that the second fight for the interim lightweight belt was the Fight of the Night.
Dustin Poirier is excited to retire at home in Louisiana at UFC 318
Although Dustin Poirier is focused on beating Max Holloway, he knows that after the fight, it will get emotional.
But, no matter how UFC 318 plays out, Poirier says he’s proud of his career and excited he can retire at home.
“I’m the reason why the UFC is coming back to Louisiana, so this is special for me. All my people are there. This is what dreams are made of. I couldn’t have written this, this is beautiful,” Poirier said. “A lot of guys get to retire in big ways. But Frank Sinatra, I Did It My Way is going to be playing when I walk out of there.”
Dustin Poirier is 30-9 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt.