Jake Peacock receives step up in competition against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2025

Canadian striker Jake Peacock climbs another rung on the bantamweight ladder when he collides with Thailand’s most destructive finisher. The Road to ONE winner faces his sternest examination against a veteran who has decimated over 200 opponents throughout his legendary career.

Jake Peacock

Peacock battles Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The English-born one-handed Canadian brings a perfect ONE Championship record into his biggest challenge to date.

Contract warfare awaits two fighters separated by vastly different paths to elite competition. Peacock transformed personal adversity into professional success through sheer determination and technical excellence. His rapid ascension shocked observers who underestimated his potential.

Shinji Suzuki became Peacock’s most notable victim when devastating combinations ended their February encounter at ONE 171. The third-round finish showcased knockout power that demands respect from any bantamweight contender.

Jake Peacock up against recent contract winner

Suakim Tor Jor Tongprajin represents an entirely different level of opponent. The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion earned his stripes through decades of elite Thai competition before conquering ONE’s developmental circuit.

Four consecutive ONE Friday Fights victories culminated in a contract-earning destruction of Komawut FA Group that left no doubt about his finishing capabilities. The March performance secured his $100,000 deal while announcing his arrival among the division’s most dangerous threats.

His subsequent victory over Zafer Sayik validated that investment during his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 34. The unanimous decision proved his ability to adapt tactical approaches when knockout opportunities don’t materialize.

Age and experience favor the 29-year-old Thai warrior whose ultra-aggressive style has terrorized opponents across multiple weight classes. Close-range warfare represents his specialty where few fighters can match his devastating output.

Peacock’s precision striking provides the perfect counter to such aggression if he can maintain proper distance throughout their encounter. Technical excellence must overcome raw brutality for the Canadian to continue his remarkable journey.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Peacock ONE Championship

