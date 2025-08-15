Jake Peacock receives step up in competition against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin

Canadian striker Jake Peacock climbs another rung on the bantamweight ladder when he collides with Thailand’s most destructive finisher. The Road to ONE winner faces his sternest examination against a veteran who has decimated over 200 opponents throughout his legendary career.

Peacock battles Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The English-born one-handed Canadian brings a perfect ONE Championship record into his biggest challenge to date.

Contract warfare awaits two fighters separated by vastly different paths to elite competition. Peacock transformed personal adversity into professional success through sheer determination and technical excellence. His rapid ascension shocked observers who underestimated his potential.

Shinji Suzuki became Peacock’s most notable victim when devastating combinations ended their February encounter at ONE 171. The third-round finish showcased knockout power that demands respect from any bantamweight contender.