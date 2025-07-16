Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on why UFC agreed to let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he thinks the promotion let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is retired from mixed martial arts. While he may already be teasing the idea of a comeback, it certainly doesn’t feel particularly likely given some of the things he’s said in the past. Alas, it appears as if he’s still loosely connected to the idea of a Tom Aspinall superfight, even though he had plenty of time to get that done over the last few years.

RELATED: Stipe Miocic gives Tom Aspinall advice for potential Jon Jones fight

After his initial fight against Stipe Miocic was called off due to injury, Aspinall stepped in and beat Sergei Pavlovich to become the new interim heavyweight champion. While many felt as if Jones should’ve gone on to fight the Englishman, he instead stuck with the Miocic plan.

In a recent podcast appearance, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on how that all played out.

Cormier’s view on UFC letting Jones fight Miocic

“I honestly thought when Jones got back — Tom Aspinall was the interim champion when Jones fought Stipe. How?! How can you fight someone else when the interim champion is available? It shouldn’t have happened,” Cormier said.

“I got it, though. But this is where I feel things got crossed,” Cormier added. “I think they (the UFC) might have (done) that with the idea that he would have given them the Tom Aspinall fight.

“That is the only reason they give you a legacy fight, is if you give me something back. I scratch your back, you scratch mine. I feel like maybe he goes, ‘Give me the Stipe fight, I wanna do it at Madison Square, but then I’ll do the Aspinall fight.’

“Then the Tom Aspinall fight comes about and he goes, ‘Give me $30 million,’ thinking like, ‘This is going to be my way of (getting out of it).’ … You’ve gotta fight the guy, man.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals Dustin Poirier win that stands out to him ahead of UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025
Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier has high expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway: "I want a war"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier is looking to get into one more firefight before his career is up.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for trilogy with Conor McGregor: "Nobody else to fight"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Nate Diaz is hoping for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway details what he expects in third career encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Max Holloway is expecting another fan-friendly fight when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
UFC

Dustin Poirier isn't dwelling on retiring without undisputed UFC title win: 'That's life'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier won’t wallow in his sorrows over ending his prizefighting career without an undisputed UFC title reign.

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 318 fighter plans to call out Khamzat Chimaev amid bad blood

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025
Benoit Saint-Denis and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

UFC 318 commentator admits calling Dustin Poirier's retirement fight will be emotional

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

There may not be a dry eye at the UFC 318 commentary desk for Dustin Poirier’s final bout.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik
UFC

Belal Muhammad shares advice for those getting started in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has shared some advice for those looking to get started on their mixed martial arts journey.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC lightweight contender provides update on Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 training camp

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided a positive update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp.

Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Results, UFC
UFC

Stephen Thompson's former coach believes his age influenced judges at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

Stephen Thompson’s former coach Ray Longo believes his age influenced the judges in the co-main event of UFC Nashville.