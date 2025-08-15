Dricus du Plessis wonders how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first career MMA loss

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has questioned how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first loss in mixed martial arts.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon

Tomorrow night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a title showdown that has been a long time coming, and it’s perhaps one of the most anticipated title fights in recent memory. A lot of people are backing Chimaev to become world champion, but underestimating DDP has proven to be a mistake many times in the past.

For Dricus du Plessis, he’s heading into this one with his legacy as a UFC champion already secure. Khamzat, meanwhile, is unbeaten, and he has a lot of high expectations behind him. If he’s unable to pick up the victory here, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of direction he heads in.

Someone else who agrees with that, it turns out, is none other than Dricus du Plessis.

du Plessis’ view on Chimaev possibly losing at UFC 319

“I think after Saturday night, it’s going to be time to go and maybe do some introspection saying ‘how are we approaching this?’ Because I don’t know where he’s at on a mental level,” du Plessis said during UFC 319 media day. “I know he has a lot of money, as he says. I haven’t checked his bank statements but he says he has a lot of money.

“You know he’s so certain he’s becoming world champion and I’m here to say no. There’s no way you’re becoming world champion while I’m the champion. It’s going to be interesting to see.”

“I’ve tasted my first loss,” du Plessis said. “I know what it feels like. It sucks. It really sucks. But that’s where your character comes in. So it’s going to be interesting to see how he gets up from this.”

