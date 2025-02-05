UFC star Terrance McKinney lays out his plans for the remainder of 2025

UFC sensation Terrance McKinney has laid out his plans for the rest of the year following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney is one of the most interesting fighters to watch in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has the kind of “kill or be killed” mentality that is always bound to bring in some new fans. Sure, he doesn’t always get the job done, but you can bet he’s going to be involved in a pretty fun fight every single time he steps into the Octagon.

Last weekend, that was the case once again. McKinney squared off with Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia, and it took him just over two minutes to come away with the finish and the victory. In doing so, he made it three wins in his last four outings.

In an interview after the result, McKinney spoke candidly about what he wants to do next.

 

“Just really buckling down and being a champion on and off the mat.”

Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) hopes his win at #UFCSaudiArabia marks the start of many consistent results in the Octagon.

Results, Interviews & More ➡️: https://t.co/WSGf4bbXoM@RiyadhSeason | #RiyadhSeason

— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 1, 2025

McKinney’s big 2025 plans

“I knew he was going to be a little bit nervous, so we wanted to take advantage of that – be in his face, get him nervous and get him to start swinging big. I was able to find a counter right hand, and that was the end of the fight. He started shooting, and we just took advantage from there.”

“I’m just humbling myself, listening to my coaches, trusting my teammates, trusting everyone around me, and most importantly, just staying humble and know that this is not my doing.”

“I want two more victories (in 2025) and a shot at the top 15, where I know I can be, and most importantly just being a man my kids can look up to, and loving my wife and stop being a slut and really just buckle down and start being a champion on and off the mat.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

