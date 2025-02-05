UFC star Terrance McKinney lays out his plans for the remainder of 2025

UFC sensation Terrance McKinney has laid out his plans for the rest of the year following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Terrance McKinney is one of the most interesting fighters to watch in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has the kind of “kill or be killed” mentality that is always bound to bring in some new fans. Sure, he doesn’t always get the job done, but you can bet he’s going to be involved in a pretty fun fight every single time he steps into the Octagon.

Last weekend, that was the case once again. McKinney squared off with Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia, and it took him just over two minutes to come away with the finish and the victory. In doing so, he made it three wins in his last four outings.

In an interview after the result, McKinney spoke candidly about what he wants to do next.