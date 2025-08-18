Dricus du Plessis’ head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has opened up on his student’s defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev last weekend.
On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis lost the UFC middleweight championship. He was dominated from start to finish at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319, and that’s us putting it lightly. DDP tried to overcome the wrestling of Khamzat, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.
As such, many have questioned whether or not du Plessis even deserves a rematch for the title despite his solid run as champion. It’s certainly an important question to ask, but for now, he needs to focus his attention on recovering from what was undoubtedly one of the most one-sided UFC title fights in recent memory.
In a recent interview, du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser had an interesting perspective on how the fight played out.
du Plessis’ head coach speaks out on defeat
“There was a stat afterwards of Khamzat landing like 570 shots and only 37 of them were significant. He just did enough to, he obviously controlled positions very well and he just did enough to keep the ref from standing the fight up,” Visser told Submission Radio.
“I think when s— goes that slow… Stand the fight up man. That fight was smutted with boringness and yes we are guilty for making it boring as well but we just needed an extra minute at the end there.
“I think the fight was smutted by a lot of boringness, I don’t think the crowd was happy… Three minutes into the fight they were booing Khamzat for just holding Dricus down,” the head coach continued.
“After the first round, the very first thing I asked Dricus was, was he okay? Obviously with trying to fight someone who wrestles that hard your arms pump up quickly, he was 100% okay and we actually laughed about it.
“I said to him ‘this is the very best he’s got’… I just didn’t think he would do that for five rounds. After the third I said to Dricus ‘we are three down now, do you want to take him down?’ We’ve learned a lot, a lot to go back to,” Visser explained.
