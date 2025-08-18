Dricus du Plessis’ head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has opened up on his student’s defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev last weekend.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis lost the UFC middleweight championship. He was dominated from start to finish at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319, and that’s us putting it lightly. DDP tried to overcome the wrestling of Khamzat, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

RELATED: Joe Rogan reveals what went wrong for Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 wipeout

As such, many have questioned whether or not du Plessis even deserves a rematch for the title despite his solid run as champion. It’s certainly an important question to ask, but for now, he needs to focus his attention on recovering from what was undoubtedly one of the most one-sided UFC title fights in recent memory.

In a recent interview, du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser had an interesting perspective on how the fight played out.