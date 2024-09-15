Pros react after Diego Lopes defeat Brian Ortega at UFC 306

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes, Brian Ortega, UFC 306, Pros react, UFC

Ortega and Lopes were of course originally booked to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since February of this year, where he had picked up a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA) entered Noche UFC sporting a four-fight win streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige this past June. Prior to that slugfest, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ contest proved to be a coming out party for Diego Lopes. The 29-year-old was able to rock Brian Ortega in the opening seconds of the fight and seemingly never let off the gas pedal on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The impressive win has Lopes positioned for a number one contender’s fight in his next Octagon appearance.

Official UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Brian Ortega at UFC 306:

Who would you like to see Diego Lopes fight next following his victory over Brian Ortega this evening in Sin City?

Related

Diego Lopes, Brian Ortega, UFC 306, Results, UFC

UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024
Esteban Ribovics, UFC 306, Results, UFC, Daniel Zellhuber
Esteban Ribovics

UFC 306 Results: Esteban Ribovics defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the lightweight bout between Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC
UFC

UFC 306 Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Aori Qileng (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 at MSG

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on November 16.

UFC 306, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Results, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306: 'O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

The Octagon touches down in The Sphere for tonight’s UFC 306 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

UFC star Dan Hooker turns down Rafael Fiziev's challenge

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley believes Ilia Topuria "needs" him

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that featherweight champ Ilia Topuria “needs” him.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: "Little Fat P****"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence after Dana White’s recent admission that the promotion is moving away from the Michael Chandler fight.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the previously planned Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup ahead of one of the biggest UFC events of the year.