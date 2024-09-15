Pros react after Diego Lopes defeat Brian Ortega at UFC 306

Tonight’s UFC 306 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes were of course originally booked to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since February of this year, where he had picked up a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA) entered Noche UFC sporting a four-fight win streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige this past June. Prior to that slugfest, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ contest proved to be a coming out party for Diego Lopes. The 29-year-old was able to rock Brian Ortega in the opening seconds of the fight and seemingly never let off the gas pedal on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The impressive win has Lopes positioned for a number one contender’s fight in his next Octagon appearance.

Official UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ below:

Looking forward to this one most! Going to be a banger! #UFC306 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) September 15, 2024

LETS GO LOPES #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

The amount of power Diego has is impressive #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Lopes is doing that reset thing again where after combinations he touches his neck with his right hand. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

10-8 Lopes but Ortega is still more than game #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

That lump onBrian‘s leg is right on the front shin. Everything‘s gonna hurt moving forward. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Lopes has figured out the timing with that overhand right left hook follow. #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

I wonder if/when Ortega is gonna switch his stance #ouch #UFCNoche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 15, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Brian Ortega at UFC 306:

Mr Dynamic!!! This dude is going to be one of the greats!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 15, 2024

Diego putting the division on notice! He’s a problem for everyone #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

30-26 for lopes. — michael (@bisping) September 15, 2024

Yall not gonna believe me but that dude hits hard — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 15, 2024

Lopez is a beast! Maybe our paths will cross one day #UFC306 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 15, 2024

number 13 becomes number 3

Congrats @Diegolopesmma — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 15, 2024

Who would you like to see Diego Lopes fight next following his victory over Brian Ortega this evening in Sin City?