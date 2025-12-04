Diego Lopes is a “beast” and “proper gentleman”, says Paddy Pimblett teammate who trained with the title challenger

By Dylan Bowker - December 3, 2025
Diego Lopes during UFC fight

Diego Lopes and Nathan Fletcher have honed skills with one another over the years and the latter recently shed light on what those experiences were like. While Fletcher trains at Next Generation MMA Liverpool with big names like Paddy Pimblett, the former also gets in work with other prominent names in the sport when the UFC competitor’s on the road training.

When discussing his training anecdotes with Diego Lopes, Fletcher said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, Diego Lopes is a beast and he’s such a cool guy as well. For somebody who’s doing so well in the sport and got a lot of momentum at the minute, he’s such a humble guy. Do you know what I mean? Diego was actually one of the coaches on the other team [on Fletcher’s season of The Ultimate Fighter]. He was with Team [Alexa] Grasso on the show and I was a little bit gutted that I didn’t end up with them because Diego’s, again, one of my favorite fighters to watch.”

“So from a fan point of view, I was a little bit upset I didn’t get picked for Team Grasso. But it all worked out well because I ended up still building a decent relationship with a lot of the guys on their team as well. So when I went out to Vegas last year to make my UFC debut, I ended up staying for a few weeks in Vegas and bumped into Diego again and he just invited us down to the gym.”

“He was very hospitable. He had me and me teammate Adam Cullen there. Yeah, just a super humble, welcoming guy, very skilled…But yeah, I’ve not got enough good things to say about Diego. He’s a proper gentleman and a great fighter as well.”

Diego Lopes claps back at critics of UFC 325 title shot

Diego Lopes will once again be throwing down with Alexander Volkanovski for featherweight gold and the former has responded to the flak he has been receiving ahead of that UFC 325 effort. Lopez vs. Volk 2 will transpire on January 31st in Sydney, Australia with many fans being confused that Volkanovski wouldn’t be fighting like Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy. This considering not just the respective runs of those referenced fighters but that Lopes lost to Volk at UFC 314 in April.

Lopes responded to the sizable volume of detractors about this rematch being booked and posted a message to his social media that saw Diego Lopes say on his personal Instagram,

“My face when I saw everyone crying [crying laughing emojis]. Sitting around, he won’t give you a title fight. Get to work and stop whining on social media.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili faces off with Umar Nurmagomedov, opposite Dvalishvili in a jacuzzi

VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili hilariously jabs at former rival Umar Nurmagomedov just days before UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman face off at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-in
Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman responds to Tyron Woodley's fiery remarks discrediting his welterweight GOAT case

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champions Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley have traded barbs in recent days regarding the former’s GOAT case.

Dana White and Henry Cejudo speak in the cage after UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo calls for Dana White to 'man up' amidst UFC's ongoing eyepoke controversy

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Dana White needs to take significant steps to reform penalties for eye pokes.

Edson Barboza
UFC

Edson Barboza reveals retirement plans ahead of UFC 323: 'I'll never step into the Octagon for money'

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2025

Edson Barboza isn’t thinking about retiring anytime soon.

Alexa Grasso faces off with Natalia Silva at UFC 315
Natalia Silva

Alexa Grasso's former rival set to replace her vs. Rose Namajunas in UFC 324 fight

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is reportedly out of her scheduled fight with Rose Namajunas on the upcoming UFC 324 card.

Tai Tuivasa walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 305

Tai Tuivasa set for long-awaited comeback at UFC 325 against tallest fighter in the promotion

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Colby Covington faces off with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa
Luke Rockhold

Colby Covington set for combat sports return against former UFC champ at Real American Freestyle 5

Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025

Polarizing UFC star Colby Covington will headline Real American Freestyle 5 to kick off his 2026 fighting slate.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili expecting a 'war' against Petr Yan at UFC 323

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili is expecting a tough fight at UFC 323 when he takes on Petr Yan.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rips 'idiot' UFC middleweight contender over recent callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for one UFC middleweight contender.

Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

UFC 324's Kayla Harrison does not like Ronda Rousey, claims manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 3, 2025

Is there some underlying bad blood between Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey?