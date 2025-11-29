Alexander Volkanovski admits other fighters are “more deserving” to fight him for the title at UFC 325

Alexander Volkanovski openly admits that he feels other fighters were “more deserving” of a title fight at UFC 325 when compared to Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski (27-4 MMA) will look to defend his featherweight title in a rematch against Lopes (27-7 MMA) in the headliner of UFC 325 on February 1st in Sydney, Australia. The pair first collided at UFC 314 this past April, with ‘The Great’ ultimately regaining the then vacant featherweight strap with a unanimous decision victory.

Many fans and fellow fighters were surprised by the booking, as dangerous contenders Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev would have provided a fresh challenge for the Aussie and seemed to have earned the opportunity to compete for the belt.

Lopes was not Volk’s first choice of opponent to begin his second title reign, but the UFC was clearly in favor of him rematching the 30-year-old contender.

“Obviously, I wanted to fight a bit earlier,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “I thought it was going to be December. We thought Lerone Murphy, December, then I guess the UFC were waiting for Jean Silva and Lopes. Then they were saying Lopes, and obviously we’re like, ‘We just fought that guy. Is there more deserving people or not?’ Everyone knows I’ll fight anyone.”

Although a rematch with Lopes wasn’t his first choice, Alexander Volkanovski is confident that they will provide another thrilling bout for fight fans at UFC 325:

“UFC really wanted Lopes, but at least everyone knows they’re in for a treat,” Volkanovski added. “It’s going to be a very exciting fight. With Movsar and Lerone, they’re more deserving, but are they going to bring the fight like Lopes would? I think the fans are going to appreciate the fight that me and Lopes are going to have.”

Do you think Diego Lopes was deserving of his upcoming title fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325?