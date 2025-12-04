ONE Fight Night 39 to feature two pivotal Thai vs. Russian bouts

Fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai collides with undefeated destroyer Asadula Imangazaliev in a crucial divisional matchup at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, 2026, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Meanwhile, #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon finally locks horns with #5-ranked Abdulla Dayakaev in another explosive battle that could shake up the top-five divisional rankings.

Kongthoranee has proven to be one of the best flyweight strikers in the world. The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion owns a 72-18 career record with 11 victories in ONE Championship. The cerebral technician earned his stripes during a seven-bout winning streak at ONE Friday Fights. He capped it off with a majority decision win over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi that secured his six-figure contract.

His success continued on the global roster. Kongthoranee utilized his counter-striking abilities to defeat Tagir Khalilov at ONE 169 in November 2024. He displayed razor-sharp timing to best Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 a month later. The biggest feather in his cap came at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. There, he shocked the world with a split-decision victory over former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama.

After stumbling against Nong-O in their rematch and falling short against Aslamjon Ortikov soon thereafter, Kongthoranee is hungry for redemption. Standing across from him is a rampaging destroyer who remains perfect through 10 career fights. Imangazaliev has compiled a pristine 6-0 record at ONE Friday Fights, with five victories coming via stoppage.

Asadula Imangazaliev brings undefeated record and devastating power to ONE Fight Night 39

Nobody has found an answer to Asadula Imangazaliev’s flashy arsenal of kicks and spinning attacks that overwhelm opponents from unorthodox angles.

Even seven-time Muay Thai World Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon fell prey to Imangazaliev at ONE Friday Fights 122 in August, as a thunderous head kick shut off the battle-tested veteran’s lights. That finish earned him a six-figure contract and a chance to steal Kongthoranee’s spot in the top-five flyweight rankings.

In another high-stakes clash, Rambolek and Dayakaev finally collide after their bout was postponed from ONE Fight Night 37 last month. Dayakaev was forced to pull out at the last minute after being diagnosed with a staph infection. Rambolek, the first six-figure contract winner from ONE Friday Fights, has always carried power in his strikes. But the 22-year-old Thai has elevated his game to another level since joining the world-class strikers at Superbon Training Camp.

His four-bout winning streak includes back-to-back knockout victories. He finished Parham Gheirati in decisive fashion at ONE Fight Night 29 in March, then starched Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35 six months later. Now he faces an equally heavy-handed warrior with the same killer instinct.

Dayakaev has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, sporting a 15-2 career record with eight victories in ONE Championship. The 23-year-old Russian possesses speed, precision, innate destructive power, and a high fight IQ. He authored the fastest knockout in the featherweight Muay Thai division by blitzing through Nontachai Jitmuangnon in just 24 seconds at ONE Fight Night 33 in July.