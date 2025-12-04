ONE Fight Night 39 to feature two pivotal Thai vs. Russian bouts

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

Fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai collides with undefeated destroyer Asadula Imangazaliev in a crucial divisional matchup at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, 2026, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Meanwhile, #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon finally locks horns with #5-ranked Abdulla Dayakaev in another explosive battle that could shake up the top-five divisional rankings.

Kongthoranee has proven to be one of the best flyweight strikers in the world. The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion owns a 72-18 career record with 11 victories in ONE Championship. The cerebral technician earned his stripes during a seven-bout winning streak at ONE Friday Fights. He capped it off with a majority decision win over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi that secured his six-figure contract.

His success continued on the global roster. Kongthoranee utilized his counter-striking abilities to defeat Tagir Khalilov at ONE 169 in November 2024. He displayed razor-sharp timing to best Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 a month later. The biggest feather in his cap came at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. There, he shocked the world with a split-decision victory over former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama.

After stumbling against Nong-O in their rematch and falling short against Aslamjon Ortikov soon thereafter, Kongthoranee is hungry for redemption. Standing across from him is a rampaging destroyer who remains perfect through 10 career fights. Imangazaliev has compiled a pristine 6-0 record at ONE Friday Fights, with five victories coming via stoppage.

Asadula Imangazaliev brings undefeated record and devastating power to ONE Fight Night 39

Nobody has found an answer to Asadula Imangazaliev’s flashy arsenal of kicks and spinning attacks that overwhelm opponents from unorthodox angles.

Even seven-time Muay Thai World Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon fell prey to Imangazaliev at ONE Friday Fights 122 in August, as a thunderous head kick shut off the battle-tested veteran’s lights. That finish earned him a six-figure contract and a chance to steal Kongthoranee’s spot in the top-five flyweight rankings.

In another high-stakes clash, Rambolek and Dayakaev finally collide after their bout was postponed from ONE Fight Night 37 last month. Dayakaev was forced to pull out at the last minute after being diagnosed with a staph infection. Rambolek, the first six-figure contract winner from ONE Friday Fights, has always carried power in his strikes. But the 22-year-old Thai has elevated his game to another level since joining the world-class strikers at Superbon Training Camp.

His four-bout winning streak includes back-to-back knockout victories. He finished Parham Gheirati in decisive fashion at ONE Fight Night 29 in March, then starched Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35 six months later. Now he faces an equally heavy-handed warrior with the same killer instinct.

Dayakaev has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, sporting a 15-2 career record with eight victories in ONE Championship. The 23-year-old Russian possesses speed, precision, innate destructive power, and a high fight IQ. He authored the fastest knockout in the featherweight Muay Thai division by blitzing through Nontachai Jitmuangnon in just 24 seconds at ONE Fight Night 33 in July.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja returns to former gym for Muay Thai comeback: "We took care of each other"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu recaps experience filming Netflix's Physical: Asia: "Truly amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2025

Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu challenges reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade. This happens at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #4-ranked divisional contender enters beaming with confidence after his appearance on Netflix reality competition series “Physical: Asia” introduced him to a massive global audience.

Shadow
ONE Championship

Two changes announced in ONE Fight Night 38 card shuffle

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn will now face ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Enzo Kartoum at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The featherweight Muay Thai clash replaces Shadow’s originally scheduled rematch with Mohamed Younes Rabah, who withdrew due to illness.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade reflects on life after becoming ONE World Champion: "Hard to believe that everything came out right"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade defends his title against #4-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Nearly three years into his reign, the 28-year-old Brazilian says he’s no longer driven by the desperation that once pushed him through poverty, struggle, and years of sacrifice.

Ramadan Ondash
ONE Championship

Ramadan Ondash promises all-out battle with Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 38: "Like a war fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2025

Nineteen-year-old Lebanese striker Ramadan Ondash faces Thai-Malaysia’s Aliff Sor Dechapan in a pivotal strawweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Former ONE MMA World Champion praises "hardworking" protege Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu ahead of ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2025
Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

How Fabricio Andrade built a ONE World Championship dynasty one finish at a time

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025

Brazil’s Fabricio Andrade defends his ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title against #4-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The 28-year-old Fortaleza native brings a perfect promotional record built on electric finishes, systematic destruction, and steady evolution that carried him from promising newcomer to undisputed ruler.

Jeremy Miado
ONE Championship

Jeremy Miado to test flyweight momentum against surging finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025

Filipino striker Jeremy Miado faces surging Uzbek finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Filipino brings newfound momentum from his successful weight class move, while the 24-year-old Uzbek carries a jaw-dropping 93 percent finishing rate into ONE Championship’s final U.S. primetime event of the year.

Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn gets second chance to finish business with Mohamed Younes Rabah

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025

An accidental eye poke stole their first fight. Now Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah get to settle this properly.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's journey to ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title shot

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2025

The championship dream started with a knockout in Mongolia. For Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, it’s about to come full circle in Bangkok.