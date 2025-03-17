Rodtang promises to “bury” Takeru at ONE 172 

ONE 172 draws nearer by the day, and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is oozing confidence as he looks to crush Takeru Segawa.

“The Iron Man” travels into enemy territory to take on former three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight inside Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Over four years in the making, ONE 172’s main event finally sees the two greatest flyweight strikers lock up with one another in a dream encounter. For the sake of their legacies, both men need to win – and neither man is willing to lose.

The last time Takeru fought in Japan, he was initially set to square off with Rodtang at ONE 165. But an injury forced the Thai superstar to withdraw.

Instead, he was replaced by two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who won by narrow decision.

While fans enjoyed the thrilling five-round affair, “The Natural Born Krusher” went on to publicly admit how hard he took that loss.

Having heard Takeru’s confession, Rodtang is channeling his darker energy. So if Takeru felt like death last time around, the Thai star has vowed to make that feeling a reality in the upcoming super-fight.

“When Takeru lost to Superlek, he said in an interview that it made him feel like he was dying alive. So in this fight, I will be the one to bury him six feet under,” Rodtang said.

“Takeru said he would fight as if it’s his last fight, and he came to ONE to fight me, so I am really happy to respond to him. This fight is going to be a barnburner. Everyone will definitely enjoy it.”