Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for ‘bad ass’ UFC card

Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.

UFC 318 is set for July 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the main event, Louisianan hero Dustin Poirier will compete in his final fight, taking on a fellow UFC legend in Max Holloway. You won’t find many fight fans complaining about the card’s main event, but beyond the headliner, the line-up has been the subject of some controversy.

The co-headliner, for example, will see Paulo Costa take on Roman Kopylov at middleweight. Neither man is ranked in the division’s top-10, and the fight only ended up in New Orleans after Costa pulled out of their originally-planned UFC 317 fight. Outside the the co-main, there are only a handful of ranked fighters on the main card, and none in the top 10 of their divisions.

Despite the recent criticisms of the July card’s line-up, White called the completed card “so bad ass” on social media.

THIS CARD IS SO BAD ASS!!!! The BMF card is officially finalized! This is going to be FUN in New Orleans [ LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV on July 19th ] pic.twitter.com/6fQFDqA6Bp — danawhite (@danawhite) July 8, 2025

UFC fans did not exactly agree with White on this one.

“Trash card,” one fan wrote. “You’ve been a bad promoter for a while now.”

That was just beginning of the criticism.