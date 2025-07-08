Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for ‘bad ass’ UFC card
Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.
UFC 318 is set for July 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the main event, Louisianan hero Dustin Poirier will compete in his final fight, taking on a fellow UFC legend in Max Holloway. You won’t find many fight fans complaining about the card’s main event, but beyond the headliner, the line-up has been the subject of some controversy.
The co-headliner, for example, will see Paulo Costa take on Roman Kopylov at middleweight. Neither man is ranked in the division’s top-10, and the fight only ended up in New Orleans after Costa pulled out of their originally-planned UFC 317 fight. Outside the the co-main, there are only a handful of ranked fighters on the main card, and none in the top 10 of their divisions.
Despite the recent criticisms of the July card’s line-up, White called the completed card “so bad ass” on social media.
THIS CARD IS SO BAD ASS!!!!
The BMF card is officially finalized! This is going to be FUN in New Orleans
[ LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV on July 19th ] pic.twitter.com/6fQFDqA6Bp
— danawhite (@danawhite) July 8, 2025
“THIS CARD IS SO BAD ASS,” White wrote on X. “The BMF card is officially finalized! This is going to be FUN in New Orleans.”
UFC fans did not exactly agree with White on this one.
“Trash card,” one fan wrote. “You’ve been a bad promoter for a while now.”
That was just beginning of the criticism.
Fans lash out over UFC 318 lineup
“More drivel from this horrid company,” one fan wrote. “Will probably stream it for free, though.”
“Don’t f*cking piss me off man,” another fan posted.
Another fan proclaimed UFC 318 is “without a doubt the worst PPV card of the year.”
See the full line-up for UFC 318 below:
Main Card
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Prelims
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Brunno Ferreira vs. TBA
Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson (CANCELED)
Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Will you be tuning for this month’s UFC card?