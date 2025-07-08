Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for ‘bad ass’ UFC card

By BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA

UFC 318 is set for July 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the main event, Louisianan hero Dustin Poirier will compete in his final fight, taking on a fellow UFC legend in Max Holloway. You won’t find many fight fans complaining about the card’s main event, but beyond the headliner, the line-up has been the subject of some controversy.

The co-headliner, for example, will see Paulo Costa take on Roman Kopylov at middleweight. Neither man is ranked in the division’s top-10, and the fight only ended up in New Orleans after Costa pulled out of their originally-planned UFC 317 fight. Outside the the co-main, there are only a handful of ranked fighters on the main card, and none in the top 10 of their divisions.

Despite the recent criticisms of the July card’s line-up, White called the completed card “so bad ass” on social media.

“THIS CARD IS SO BAD ASS,” White wrote on X. “The BMF card is officially finalized! This is going to be FUN in New Orleans.”

UFC fans did not exactly agree with White on this one.

“Trash card,” one fan wrote. “You’ve been a bad promoter for a while now.”

That was just beginning of the criticism.

Fans lash out over UFC 318 lineup

“More drivel from this horrid company,” one fan wrote. “Will probably stream it for free, though.”

“Don’t f*cking piss me off man,” another fan posted.

Another fan proclaimed UFC 318 is “without a doubt the worst PPV card of the year.”

See the full line-up for UFC 318 below:

Main Card
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Prelims
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Brunno Ferreira vs. TBA
Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson (CANCELED)
Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Will you be tuning for this month’s UFC card?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his 'conclusion' on UFO encounters

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025
Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway has some issues with the official UFC rankings.

Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Diego Lopes is putting the blame on Yair Rodriguez for the lack of movement as far as a grudge match is concerned.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference
Gilbert Burns

UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

Amanda Nunes wasn't "impressed" by Kayla Harrison's win at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025
Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria

Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas is of the belief that Ilia Topuria has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev if they fought.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199
Max Griffin

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199 with Steve Garcia, Max Griffin, and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

The 199th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Nashville.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: "I would love to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje is hoping he will face Ilia Topuria at Madison Square Garden later this year.