Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn’t believe he’d get booked on a UFC White House card
UFC veteran Derrick Lewis isn’t convinced that he’ll get the call to compete on a UFC White House card.
On Saturday night, Derrick Lewis will go head to head with Tallison Teixeira. After winning two of his last three fights, some wonder whether or not ‘The Black Beast’ could have one more big run in the promotion. Given how light it seems to be at the top of the heavyweight division, it certainly feels like a possibility.
RELATED: Derrick Lewis says he “needs” to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: “I’m just looking to knock guys out”
Lewis knows that he’s heading into a risky fight and a risky situation, but he thrives under those circumstances. He is a knockout specialist and he’ll try and make sure that if he does go down, he goes out on his shield.
In a recent interview, Lewis spoke about the recently announced UFC White House card that was announced to be taking place by Donald Trump.
Lewis discusses UFC White House card
“Yeah that’s crazy, it would be so weird to fight at The White House, in the front yard?” Lewis said.
“I for sure would just think they wouldn’t even approve me to be at The White House. I probably can’t be 500 yards from The White House, they wouldn’t let me on the yard. Because of my [criminal] record.
“But, it would be a lot of fun to perform at The White House, it would be huge.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Buckle up, folks, because Derrick is sure to bring the fireworks between now and the end of his career.
Do you believe Derrick Lewis has a chance at competing on the UFC White House card? If so, who would you want to see him face? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Derrick Lewis UFC