Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn’t believe he’d get booked on a UFC White House card

UFC veteran Derrick Lewis isn’t convinced that he’ll get the call to compete on a UFC White House card.

On Saturday night, Derrick Lewis will go head to head with Tallison Teixeira. After winning two of his last three fights, some wonder whether or not ‘The Black Beast’ could have one more big run in the promotion. Given how light it seems to be at the top of the heavyweight division, it certainly feels like a possibility.

Lewis knows that he’s heading into a risky fight and a risky situation, but he thrives under those circumstances. He is a knockout specialist and he’ll try and make sure that if he does go down, he goes out on his shield.

In a recent interview, Lewis spoke about the recently announced UFC White House card that was announced to be taking place by Donald Trump.