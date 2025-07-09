Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn’t believe he’d get booked on a UFC White House card

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Derrick Lewis isn’t convinced that he’ll get the call to compete on a UFC White House card.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

On Saturday night, Derrick Lewis will go head to head with Tallison Teixeira. After winning two of his last three fights, some wonder whether or not ‘The Black Beast’ could have one more big run in the promotion. Given how light it seems to be at the top of the heavyweight division, it certainly feels like a possibility.

RELATED: Derrick Lewis says he “needs” to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: “I’m just looking to knock guys out”

Lewis knows that he’s heading into a risky fight and a risky situation, but he thrives under those circumstances. He is a knockout specialist and he’ll try and make sure that if he does go down, he goes out on his shield.

In a recent interview, Lewis spoke about the recently announced UFC White House card that was announced to be taking place by Donald Trump.

Lewis discusses UFC White House card

“Yeah that’s crazy, it would be so weird to fight at The White House, in the front yard?” Lewis said.

“I for sure would just think they wouldn’t even approve me to be at The White House. I probably can’t be 500 yards from The White House, they wouldn’t let me on the yard. Because of my [criminal] record.

“But, it would be a lot of fun to perform at The White House, it would be huge.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Buckle up, folks, because Derrick is sure to bring the fireworks between now and the end of his career.

Do you believe Derrick Lewis has a chance at competing on the UFC White House card? If so, who would you want to see him face? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reveals his family wanted him to retire after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025
Ciryl Gane Alexander Volkov
UFC

Alexander Volkov reveals plans for his UFC future after recent break

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Alexander Volkov has revealed his future plans following his controversial loss to Ciryl Gane last year.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: "I've got to play the spoiler here"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway knows he will upset a lot of fans by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Steve Garcia
UFC

Steve Garcia confident he will be first person to KO Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville: "We are going to swing and watch someone fall"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Steve Garcia is ready to make a statement and prove he is a top-ranked featherweight at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Derrick Lewis says he "needs" to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Derrick Lewis wants to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA

Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for 'bad ass' UFC card

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025
Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO
UFC

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his 'conclusion' on UFO encounters

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway has some issues with the official UFC rankings.

Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Diego Lopes is putting the blame on Yair Rodriguez for the lack of movement as far as a grudge match is concerned.