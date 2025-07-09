Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy admits to lying about military award: ‘I am deeply sorry’

Kennedy vows to redeem himself

“I was young when I stepped into the public eye, and while I wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it, that doesn’t absolve me,” the former UFC middleweight wrote. “I should have known better. Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent.

“To the military and veteran community, especially those who’ve served in combat or lost people they love,” Kennedy added. “I am deeply sorry. I know I’ve let many of you down. You had every right to expect more from me, and I didn’t live up to that.

“This apology is not the end, it’s the beginning. I am committed to rebuilding trust through honest reflection, visible accountability, and ongoing service to the community I misrepresented myself to. I will no longer speak about my service in a way that elevates me beyond what I actually did. From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect.

“I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will.

Thank you to those who have held me accountable. I will do my best to honor that accountability from this point forward.”

Tim Kennedy last fought at UFC 206 in 2016, when he suffered a stoppage loss to Kelvin Gastelum. Highlights of his MMA career include wins over Michael Bisping, Robbie Lawler and Melvin Manhoef.