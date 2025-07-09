Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy admits to lying about military award: ‘I am deeply sorry’
Former UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy is coming clean.
Kennedy, once a top middleweight in both Strikeforce and the UFC, has an extensive military background, and several awards for his service. However, he has previously claimed to have received a Bronze Star with Valor. That claim was eventually called out by several members of the military. Then, it was proven to be outright false.
Kennedy was initially defensive about accusations of Stolen Valor, but in a recent social media post, finally admitted he lied about his credentials.
I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake.
Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the…
“I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake,” the UFC vet wrote on social media. “Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. That is not true, and there is no excuse for it.
“I never received that honor, and I deeply regret ever suggesting otherwise. That kind of recognition is sacred. It represents extraordinary courage under fire acts that risk or cost lives. To those who truly earned it, and to their families and brothers-in-arms, I offer my sincere and direct apology. What I said disrespected your service, and I take full ownership of that.”
Kennedy went on to explain why he was dishonest with UFC fans and fellow men and women in uniform. To his credit, he owned up to mistake, and vowed to do better in the future. Time will tell if that promise is enough to appease his naysayers.
Kennedy vows to redeem himself
“I was young when I stepped into the public eye, and while I wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it, that doesn’t absolve me,” the former UFC middleweight wrote. “I should have known better. Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent.
“To the military and veteran community, especially those who’ve served in combat or lost people they love,” Kennedy added. “I am deeply sorry. I know I’ve let many of you down. You had every right to expect more from me, and I didn’t live up to that.
“This apology is not the end, it’s the beginning. I am committed to rebuilding trust through honest reflection, visible accountability, and ongoing service to the community I misrepresented myself to. I will no longer speak about my service in a way that elevates me beyond what I actually did. From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect.
“I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will.
Thank you to those who have held me accountable. I will do my best to honor that accountability from this point forward.”
Tim Kennedy last fought at UFC 206 in 2016, when he suffered a stoppage loss to Kelvin Gastelum. Highlights of his MMA career include wins over Michael Bisping, Robbie Lawler and Melvin Manhoef.
