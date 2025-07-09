Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy admits to lying about military award: ‘I am deeply sorry’

By BJ Penn Staff - July 9, 2025

Former UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy is coming clean.

Tim Kennedy, UFC, military

Kennedy, once a top middleweight in both Strikeforce and the UFC, has an extensive military background, and several awards for his service. However, he has previously claimed to have received a Bronze Star with Valor. That claim was eventually called out by several members of the military. Then, it was proven to be outright false.

Kennedy was initially defensive about accusations of Stolen Valor, but in a recent social media post, finally admitted he lied about his credentials.

Former UFC fighter admits he lied about military award

“I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake,” the UFC vet wrote on social media. “Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. That is not true, and there is no excuse for it.

“I never received that honor, and I deeply regret ever suggesting otherwise. That kind of recognition is sacred. It represents extraordinary courage under fire acts that risk or cost lives. To those who truly earned it, and to their families and brothers-in-arms, I offer my sincere and direct apology. What I said disrespected your service, and I take full ownership of that.”

Kennedy went on to explain why he was dishonest with UFC fans and fellow men and women in uniform. To his credit, he owned up to mistake, and vowed to do better in the future. Time will tell if that promise is enough to appease his naysayers.

Kennedy vows to redeem himself

“I was young when I stepped into the public eye, and while I wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it, that doesn’t absolve me,” the former UFC middleweight wrote. “I should have known better. Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent.

“To the military and veteran community, especially those who’ve served in combat or lost people they love,” Kennedy added. “I am deeply sorry. I know I’ve let many of you down. You had every right to expect more from me, and I didn’t live up to that.

“This apology is not the end, it’s the beginning. I am committed to rebuilding trust through honest reflection, visible accountability, and ongoing service to the community I misrepresented myself to. I will no longer speak about my service in a way that elevates me beyond what I actually did. From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect.

“I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will.
Thank you to those who have held me accountable. I will do my best to honor that accountability from this point forward.”

Tim Kennedy last fought at UFC 206 in 2016, when he suffered a stoppage loss to Kelvin Gastelum. Highlights of his MMA career include wins over Michael Bisping, Robbie Lawler and Melvin Manhoef.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tim Kennedy UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn't believe he'd get booked on a UFC White House card

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals his family wanted him to retire after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that his family wanted to see him retire in the wake of his victory at UFC 314.

Ciryl Gane Alexander Volkov
UFC

Alexander Volkov reveals plans for his UFC future after recent break

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Alexander Volkov has revealed his future plans following his controversial loss to Ciryl Gane last year.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: "I've got to play the spoiler here"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway knows he will upset a lot of fans by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Steve Garcia
UFC

Steve Garcia confident he will be first person to KO Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville: "We are going to swing and watch someone fall"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Steve Garcia is ready to make a statement and prove he is a top-ranked featherweight at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Derrick Lewis says he "needs" to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025
Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for 'bad ass' UFC card

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO
UFC

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his 'conclusion' on UFO encounters

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway has some issues with the official UFC rankings.

Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?