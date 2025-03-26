Jonathan Di Bella honors Sam-A after hard-fought win at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 25, 2025

Leaving Japan’s Saitama Super Arena with the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title was a prolific moment in the career of Jonathan Di Bella. But going toe-to-toe with former two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was also a huge honor for him.

Jonathan Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172

The Canadian-Italian outstruck the Thai legend for 15 minutes to pick up the weight bracket’s interim crown at ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23.

Di Bella spent a lot of his career looking up to Sam-A. He’s forever been an idol to him. However, he knew that in order to earn a rematch with reigning two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, he had to put his emotions aside.

And now that the dust has settled, Di Bella has paid tribute to his fellow striker.

“Tonight for me, I fought a legend in Sam-A, he’s on a two-fight crazy winning streak. He fought two top guys, and it meant a lot for me to prove a statement and get the job done,” he said.

“I knew he was going to be very strong, and I feel like he’s one of the strongest hitters in the division. I trained very hard for him, and it was hard to fight one of your favorite fighters but in the ring, I took it all, like everything comes out of there, and it’s all business.

“So, yeah, it was an honor to fight him.”

Chatri Sityodtong wants Jonathan Di Bella-Prajanchai II

Newly crowned ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella dazzled this past weekend at ONE 172. He proved he’s more than ready for a second meeting with divisional ruler Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and he’s not alone.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is also very interested in seeing that rematch play out. Di Bella was bested by Prajanchai for the strawweight kickboxing gold last June, losing a unanimous decision.

But after two straight wins for the Canadian-Italian striker, Sityodtong insists the strawweight greats must run it back.

“I would love to see Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai, for sure,” Sityodtong said.

“I think that fight is the next fight. You know, it’s two of the world’s greatest strikers on the planet. I want to see it.”

