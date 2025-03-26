Jonathan Di Bella honors Sam-A after hard-fought win at ONE 172

Leaving Japan’s Saitama Super Arena with the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title was a prolific moment in the career of Jonathan Di Bella. But going toe-to-toe with former two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was also a huge honor for him.

The Canadian-Italian outstruck the Thai legend for 15 minutes to pick up the weight bracket’s interim crown at ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23.

Di Bella spent a lot of his career looking up to Sam-A. He’s forever been an idol to him. However, he knew that in order to earn a rematch with reigning two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, he had to put his emotions aside.

And now that the dust has settled, Di Bella has paid tribute to his fellow striker.

“Tonight for me, I fought a legend in Sam-A, he’s on a two-fight crazy winning streak. He fought two top guys, and it meant a lot for me to prove a statement and get the job done,” he said.

“I knew he was going to be very strong, and I feel like he’s one of the strongest hitters in the division. I trained very hard for him, and it was hard to fight one of your favorite fighters but in the ring, I took it all, like everything comes out of there, and it’s all business.

“So, yeah, it was an honor to fight him.”