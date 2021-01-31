Deiveson Figueiredo promises to shut up “big mouth” Henry Cejudo after Brandon Moreno rematch

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo promised to shut up “big mouth” Henry Cejudo after his rematch with Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo was the “MMA Fighter of the Year” in 2020 after an incredible year that saw him finish Joseph Benavidez twice, win the UFC flyweight title, defend the belt against Alex Prez by stoppage, and then be one half of a “Fight of the Year” in a draw with Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. Because that fight ended in a majority draw, the UFC has already revealed plans to book a rematch, and it will likely take place in April or May. That would put Figueiredo on track to fight once again later in 2021.

Though Figueiredo knows he shouldn’t look past Moreno, he can’t help but look ahead at future fights, and he’s made it clear in recent months that he is targeting a fight with former champion Henry Cejudo, who could make a comeback this year. Speaking to AG Fight, Figueiredo once again expressed his desire to face Cejudo.

“Cejudo is a swashbuckler, talks too much, has a big mouth. I really want to be able to knock out and beat this guy. I can’t wait for that to happen. I’m going to shut Moreno up and get Cejudo. They talk too much. They know my potential, they know how bad I am. I get even worse when I am provoked like this,” Figueiredo said.

“He (Cejudo) will pay dearly for what he has said. If he thinks he is a wrestler, I am a marajoara wrestler. I’ve beaten many wrestling guys. I’m going to knock this guy out. Or put it down and finish it. I will show that his wrestling is not compatible with my jiu-jitsu and marajoara fight. I will defend the belt of my category, then I will call Cejudo to my division and he can be sure that I will knock him out. After that, I accept this rematch anywhere.”

Do you think Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon to fight Deiveson Figueiredo?