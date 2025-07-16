Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski Makes UFC 318 Prediction

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Alexander Volkanovski said he envisions Max Holloway overcoming the knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in order to play spoiler for Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m going to go with Max,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously he’s coming off a KO loss, which is something that’s going to be a big factor. Not many people can bounce back from a KO loss. There’s very few that can, and I think Max is definitely one of them.

“I think you’re maybe going to see the same Max or an even more improved Max now that he’s going to even be that little bit more calculated, because you know he can. You know he’s tough, you know he’s got a lot of skills, but now to have even more of a calculated approach, I think he’s going to be one tough man to beat.”

Holloway is now a member of the UFC lightweight division. He already scored one of the most memorable knockouts in MMA history at the 155-pound weight class. The fight in question was a knockout victory over Justin Gaethje in the final second of the fight.

