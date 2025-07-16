Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

A former opponent of Max Holloway has shared his pick for the UFC 318 main event bout against Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier

Poirier will be stepping inside the Octagon for the final time as a competitor on Saturday. “The Diamond” is in search of his third win over Holloway to capture the symbolic BMF Championship to cap off his fighting career.

Someone who is quite familiar with Holloway thinks his former rival will be “Blessed” in New Orleans.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY WON’T ALLOW ILIA TOPURIA LOSS TO DETER HIM AT UFC 318, SAYS HALL OF FAMER

Alexander Volkanovski Makes UFC 318 Prediction

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Alexander Volkanovski said he envisions Max Holloway overcoming the knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in order to play spoiler for Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m going to go with Max,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously he’s coming off a KO loss, which is something that’s going to be a big factor. Not many people can bounce back from a KO loss. There’s very few that can, and I think Max is definitely one of them.

“I think you’re maybe going to see the same Max or an even more improved Max now that he’s going to even be that little bit more calculated, because you know he can. You know he’s tough, you know he’s got a lot of skills, but now to have even more of a calculated approach, I think he’s going to be one tough man to beat.”

Holloway is now a member of the UFC lightweight division. He already scored one of the most memorable knockouts in MMA history at the 155-pound weight class. The fight in question was a knockout victory over Justin Gaethje in the final second of the fight.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 318. Check back on our homepage on Saturday for live updates throughout the card, including results and video highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Max Holloway UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308

Max Holloway won't allow Ilia Topuria loss to deter him at UFC 318, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025
Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

In the main event of UFC 318, the BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway defends the strap in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -132 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Eddie Alvarez

Former UFC champion was 'shocked' by Ilia Topuria's KO over Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was shocked by the nature of Ilia Topuria’s knockout win over Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to feel 'free' from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his impending retirement this weekend at UFC 318.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on why UFC agreed to let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he thinks the promotion let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals Dustin Poirier win that stands out to him ahead of UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025
Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier has high expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway: "I want a war"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier is looking to get into one more firefight before his career is up.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for trilogy with Conor McGregor: "Nobody else to fight"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Nate Diaz is hoping for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway details what he expects in third career encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Max Holloway is expecting another fan-friendly fight when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
UFC

Dustin Poirier isn't dwelling on retiring without undisputed UFC title win: 'That's life'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier won’t wallow in his sorrows over ending his prizefighting career without an undisputed UFC title reign.